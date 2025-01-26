Republic and Constitution: Partners in nation-building

We celebrated Republic Day on Sunday. Some think our Constitution is subservient to power and authority while others insist that the document has been able to achieve many of its goals. Without jumping to conclusions, I will narrate three stories, which have played an important role in strengthening the foundations of the Indian Republic. How much Indians trust their Constitution was evident during the recent general election (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI01_26_2025_000408A) (PTI)

Independence, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and Jogendra Nath Mandal: Few in India would not have heard about Ambedkar, but how many remember Mandal? His name should have been remembered and recognised at least in Pakistan, but even there he’s a forgotten figure. While Ambedkar was India’s first law minister, Mandal held the same portfolio in Pakistan.

Mandal was born on January 29, 1904, in the Barishal district of East Bengal (now Bangladesh). Like Ambedkar, Mandal too excelled in studies despite terrible odds. After leaving his village, he realised the roots of untouchability were so deep that they could not be rooted out easily. This was the reason he decided to settle in Pakistan before the Partition. He thought that in Islamic Pakistan there would be no space for inequality. On August 11, 1947, when Muhammad Ali Jinnah took oath as the first governor general of Pakistan, he chose Mandal as the session’s speaker. All was well until Jinnah died of tuberculosis 13 months later. Thereafter, prime minister Liaqat Ali Khan stopped Mandal from giving public statements. Mandal, who had witnessed the horror of the massacre of thousands of Hindus, realised that the rioters didn’t distinguish between upper castes or the Dalits. When he failed to secure constitutional rights for the minorities in Pakistan, he resigned on October 8, 1950. His resignation letter outlined the predicament of then Pakistan and its future trajectory. Disappointed, Mandal returned to Kolkata and, 18 years later, on October 5, 1968, died in obscurity.

On the contrary, the Constitution that India adopted was so comprehensive and sensitive to the needs of its citizens that it has endured till today. Ambedkar emerged as an important figure in India’s society and polity. Today no one remembers Mandal, but Ambedkar enjoys cult status. This is not the story of two personalities but the unfolding saga of the past, present, and future of two neighbouring countries.

Empowerment of Dalits and the backward classes: The Constitution of India implemented on January 26, 1950, provides reservations and other benefits for the Dalits and tribal communities. The need for such provisions was felt as these communities were denied education, power, and dignity for thousands of years. Later in 1990, the backward classes too received reservations. The 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments that paved the way for women’s reservation in local bodies and district panchayats. Later, food and education were made a fundamental right for every Indian citizen. These affirmative actions helped many belonging to the backward classes to progress. Today, India has the largest population of graduates in the world. According to the QS World Future Skill Index, India is in the second spot in terms of preparing future-ready youth for the emerging job market. Today, India nurses the dream of becoming an economic superpower by 2047.

The Emergency and its lessons: The decades of 1970s and 1980s are crucial when we look back at the 75-year-long journey of the Republic. After the Allahabad High Court declared her election null and void, Indira Gandhi declared an Emergency in 1975. During this time, government machinery wreaked havoc on ordinary citizens. Things spiralled out of control to the extent that even Indira Gandhi was shocked. She was forced to revoke the Emergency on March 21, 1977, and in the following general elections, her party was wiped out. Though Indira Gandhi returned to power two and a half years later, it was clear that no other government would dare to impose the Emergency ever again.

Indian democracy has since covered a great distance. However, with light comes shadows, and many events have rattled the belief of ordinary Indians in the system. Yet, the efforts of the society and the resilience of our Constitution have helped Indian democracy survive and thrive.

How much Indians trust their Constitution was evident during the recent general election. The Opposition campaigned that the BJP-led NDA government meant to alter the Constitution and the dissolution of reservations for Dalits and deprived. It had a direct bearing on election results: The BJP lost 63 seats. Had it not been for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP would have faltered.

I hope the 75th year of the Indian Republic will be successful in scripting new and inspiring stories for posterity.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. The views expressed are personal