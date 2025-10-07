Sanae Takaichi: Japan’s new leader from the old political stock

For the first time in its postwar history, Japan will elect a woman as the Prime Minister (PM). Sanae Takaichi, a veteran conservative politician secured the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)’s presidency, and if the Diet (Japan’s parliament) endorses her for the PM post, she will break a barrier that has stood firm for nearly eight decades. Sanae Takaichi is regarded as an arch-conservative firmly aligned with Shinzo Abe’s ideological camp. A regular visitor to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, she reinforces her nationalist credentials despite fierce criticism from China and South Korea. (AP)

Her election to the LDP presidency was a surprise to many, given opinion polls suggested that Koizumi Shinjiro, the youthful agriculture minister and reformist star, would emerge as the frontrunner. Koizumi represented generational renewal and enjoyed strong public backing. Yet, the LDP’s factional arithmetic, grassroots loyalties, and conservative instincts produced a different outcome.

The LDP presidency is decided in a two-round contest. In the first round, both parliamentarians (295 votes) and grassroots members nationwide (295 votes) cast ballots. If no candidate secures a majority, the top two advance to a runoff. In this second round, parliamentarians vote again, while the grassroots’ role shrinks to 47 votes, one per prefecture — giving parliamentary factions the decisive sway.

Koizumi appealed to MPs and urban voters through his reformist image, but Takaichi secured the loyalty of the conservative prefectural chapters — the party’s backbone.

Takaichi’s triumph however is not necessarily evidence of a gender revolution in Japanese politics. Instead, it reflects the party’s need for consolidation after recent electoral setbacks. The LDP turned to a leader who could hold its conservative base and prevent defections to populist rivals such as the Sankei-to. By choosing Takaichi, the LDP signalled continuity rather than transformation, even as it made history. Her challenge now is to consolidate factions to prevent further defections to populist rivals and broaden appeal to younger, urban voters who find Koizumi-style reformism more attractive.

Sanae Takaichi is regarded as an arch-conservative firmly aligned with Shinzo Abe’s ideological camp. A regular visitor to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, she reinforces her nationalist credentials despite fierce criticism from China and South Korea. On defence, she calls for Japan to spend at least 2% of GDP, doubling its long-standing 1% ceiling, and supports developing domestic arms industries.

Economically, Takaichi has shifted from her earlier support for aggressive deficit spending toward a more cautious stance. She now emphasises restoring the LDP’s credibility and tackling voter concerns about rising living costs and job insecurity. Rejecting “work-life balance” for herself, she demands equal commitment from her cabinet — a no-nonsense style that appeals to both working-age citizens and the elderly.

Nationalist themes also feature strongly. She has warned against unchecked immigration and mass tourism, especially in her home constituency of Nara, where overtourism has strained cultural sites. Though potentially alienating abroad, such rhetoric resonates with domestic voters drifting toward populist alternatives.

On foreign policy, the US alliance remains the cornerstone of Japan’s security. Yet relations have been strained under the Trump administration, particularly over tariffs and defence burden-sharing. Shigeru Ishiba, Takaichi’s predecessor in the prime ministerial office, had negotiated a trade package involving $550 billion in Japanese investments in return for tariff relief, but implementation disputes persist.

Takaichi signals a firmer stance. She insists trade deals must benefit Japan and is expected to renegotiate unfavourable terms. Her first diplomatic test will come at the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, where she will meet US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other regional leaders.

Takaichi has pledged to strengthen Japan’s flagship “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP) strategy. She faces the challenge of ensuring Japan is not sidelined by any prospective US-China bargains. Strengthening security and economic ties with India, Australia, and Southeast Asian partners will be central to her approach.

However, her hawkish profile will complicate relations with China and South Korea. While she may soften certain gestures as PM, her political base expects her to maintain nationalist positions. Balancing domestic legitimacy with regional diplomacy will test her leadership.

India and Japan have steadily deepened their strategic partnership, covering infrastructure, digital technology, and labour mobility. In August, Ishiba and Modi agreed to train 500,000 Indian workers and host 50,000 in Japan over five years. Takaichi’s scepticism about foreign workers raises questions about the programme’s future. Analysts suggest her concerns are directed primarily at Chinese migrants, yet uncertainty lingers. Despite never visiting India, she has maintained close contacts with the Indian Embassy in Tokyo. Her commitment to FOIP ensures that India will remain central to Japan’s strategic calculus under her leadership.

Symbolically, Takaichi’s victory is groundbreaking. Substantively, it reflects the LDP’s calculation that only a hawkish, conservative woman could project stability in uncertain times. Whether she can turn symbolism into effective governance will define not only her legacy but also the trajectory of Japanese politics in the coming decade.

Gurjit Singh is a former ambassador to Germany, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Asean and the African Union. The views expressed are personal