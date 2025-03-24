Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Silly season in Maharashtra

ByHT Editorial
Mar 24, 2025 08:11 PM IST

Why vandalism is an unacceptable response to an unfunny joke by a comedian

Kunal Kamra is a standup comedian who makes a living mostly by making fun of politicians in power. There can surely be a debate about the quality of his jokes, though people do have the right to perform inferior comedy. However, no one can threaten a person or vandalise a venue for bad jokes. This is why the violence by Shiv Sena cadres at the venue (The Habitat in Khar, Mumbai) where Kamra lampooned deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday is unacceptable. That the Shiv Sena is part of the government, responsible for upholding law and order and protecting the constitutional rights of citizens — the right to freedom of speech and expression is protected under Article 19 — makes it worse. Coming soon after the riots in Nagpur over Mughal ruler Aurangzeb’s tomb, the events since Sunday in the country’s commercial and entertainment capital do not sit well with the image of a government that is in office with a clearly articulated development agenda. The police did well to quickly apprehend the men responsible for the vandalism, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s subsequent action at the studio premises raises questions.

Violence by Shiv Sena cadres at the venue (The Habitat in Khar, Mumbai) where Kamra lampooned deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday is unacceptable (PTI) PREMIUM
Violence by Shiv Sena cadres at the venue (The Habitat in Khar, Mumbai) where Kamra lampooned deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday is unacceptable (PTI)

To be sure, this is likely to be the case in any state and under any government. Across India, states ruled by parties of various hues have targeted journalists as well as satirists. Back in 2012, a Kolkata professor was arrested for merely forwarding a post that had a cartoon of CM Mamata Banerjee (of the TMC). The Congress government in Telangana recently ordered the arrest of two women journalists for an article that was critical of the CM. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has spoken in support of his deputy and asked Kamra to apologise even as the police have booked the comic.

When did politicians become so thin-skinned? Ironically, Shiv Sena was founded by Bal Thackeray, a cartoonist-turned-politician with a sharp pen and a biting tongue. Satire, humour, caricature, slapstick, and jokes (highbrow to profane) aimed at people in power have been the staple of Indian performance traditions. These art forms have served as platforms to criticise rulers and as pressure-release valves for the public. Totalitarian regimes may be uncomfortable with jokes and censure/penalise comedians, but we are a democracy that guarantees free speech, albeit with restrictions, and with an entertainment culture that is at ease with irreverent comedians. There are always civil remedies available to those who believe they have been defamed and slandered.

What is worse than Kamra’s unfunny parody is the heavy-handed response of the Sena.

Share this article
See More

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On