States are key to driving e-truck adoption in India

When Madhya Pradesh launched the second phase of its electric vehicle (EV) policy in February 2025, it became the first state in India to support electric truck (e-truck) deployment. A few months later, Maharashtra announced its EV policy, with a clear target for e-trucks to reach 20% of new sales by 2030. Both came after the ministry of heavy industries launched the PM E-DRIVE scheme, which includes demand incentives for e-trucks, in October 2024. National policies such as the PM E-DRIVE scheme provide a much-needed base and push for electrifying freight. But the real momentum will get generated when states lead the charge. (Shutterstock)

Madhya Pradesh’s EV policy exempts e-trucks from motor vehicle tax and registration fees for two years, and Maharashtra’s policy provides a purchase subsidy of ₹20 lakh for the first 1,000 e-trucks registered in the state. Given that research by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) estimates the total cost of ownership of e-trucks being 1.2–1.6 times higher than their diesel counterparts, such state-level incentives, combined with the PM E-DRIVE, can play bridge the gap in the cost of ownership for e-trucks and even make it cheaper than that of diesel trucks.

State-level support for the transition to e-trucks is particularly important because the diverse use-cases and unique drive cycles of the truck segment make it quite different from other segments, including light-duty vehicles. Indeed, initial e-truck deployment in India — limited to pilot projects thus far — has been undertaken by large companies in range-limited, closed-loop operations such as in the cement and steel industries. Given this, supporting policies are most effective if tailored to industrial clusters and trucking operations within each state. With a couple of states having made a strong start, here’s how more can be done to accelerate e-truck adoption.

First, incentives play an important role in maximising savings on the total cost of ownership for users. Currently, the purchase price of e-trucks is 2–3.5 times higher than it is for diesel counterparts; this is a significant barrier despite the lower cost of operations for e-trucks. Fiscal incentives from states in the form of subsidies, interest rate subvention, and road tax and registration fee waivers can help lower the barrier significantly. Moreover, if these incentives support more pilots, it could demonstrate the techno-economic viability of e-trucks and prompt more users to adopt. Operations-based incentives, such as toll waivers and non-fiscal incentives like green channels and restricting the free movement of conventional trucks, can further help make e-trucks an attractive proposition.

Second, zero-emission vehicle mandates at the subnational level can help ensure the supply and deployment of EVs. A recent paper published by a group including ICCT researchers found that India is among the top five countries globally in terms of premature deaths and paediatric asthma cases from road transport-related air pollution. Cities such as Delhi are major hotspots, especially for nitrogen dioxide-attributable childhood asthma. Addressing this serious public health burden will require targeted action at both the subnational and city levels. This can be done by mandating a phased adoption of e-trucks in applications that are easiest to electrify because of characteristics such as predictable routes and closed-loop operations. These include municipal trucks such as water tankers, those used for garbage disposal, trucks deployed for the movement of raw material, trucks that transport finished goods in steel and cement clusters, and trucks deployed for moving containers within a port and from a port to nearby areas. Both national and subnational incentives can be availed to scale e-truck deployment for these use cases. This can also promote environmental justice by helping to alleviate health issues in communities disproportionately affected by diesel truck emissions.

Finally, a transition to e-trucks requires a plan to deploy charging infrastructure along the routes they traverse. The Maharashtra EV policy identifies two corridors — the Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nagpur expressways — for such deployment. This is key to ensuring smooth operations in corridors connecting major industrial clusters and those with heavy freight traffic. Further, truck terminals serve as key hubs for truck parking and operations. Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Delhi sees an average of about 2,500 trucks parked daily. Going forward, these terminals could be equipped with charging infrastructure to offer long-duration charging for e-trucks while they park.

National policies such as the PM E-DRIVE scheme provide a much-needed base and push for electrifying freight. But the real momentum will get generated when states lead the charge. India’s diverse geography, freight patterns, and economic contexts demand localised strategies. What works for Delhi may not suit Maharashtra. By tailoring incentives, infrastructure investments, and regulatory frameworks to their specific contexts, states can push e-truck adoption and ensure it happens in a way that’s equitable, efficient, and sustainable.

Harsimran Kaur is researcher, International Council on Clean Transportation. The views expressed are personal