Team-builders better for business than tyrants

In the tech world, domineering leaders like Elon Musk and Steve Jobs are celebrated for their relentless drive, visionary prowess, and, at times, autocratic methods. Their names evoke images of intense boardroom battles, late-night work sessions, and a single-minded focus on achieving the impossible. Think Musk sleeping on the factory floor or hauling a kitchen sink into the Twitter headquarters. Remember Steve saying, "There's just one more thing…" presaging the next big announcement as a packed crowd at WWDC went berserk.

Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla and Jobs’ Apple are testaments to the heights such leadership can reach. However, these figures also have a darker side. Musk is known for creating a toxic work environment, with reports of extreme pressure and high turnover rates. Jobs was infamous for his abrasive and often demeaning behaviour towards employees.

Sadly, these leaders have become role models for many aspiring CEOs. The Silicon Valley mantra is that greatness requires not just vision and innovation, but also a certain ruthlessness and eccentricity — stereotypical qualities that VCs look for. This mindset has likely pushed some CEO tyrants to cross the line.

In part, this glorification is due to the media. Jerks drive clicks, and outrageous antics make for great storytelling. But these examples are, in fact, the exceptions, not the rule. Far more numerous are CEOs who are quiet successes, building iconic companies and breakthrough technologies without stepping on others or blatant self-aggrandisement. The quiet CEOs take an alternative approach to leadership that emphasises collaboration, empathy, and employee empowerment. Although you won’t read nearly as much about it, this style defines equally successful CEOs such as Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Sundar Pichai of Google — and executives such as Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra in India. Curiously, the majority of these hyper-successful but quiet leaders are of Indian descent or nationality.

Nadella transformed a stagnating Microsoft riven by rivalries and stuck in the aggressive mindset of the Steve Ballmer era by fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement. He turned a “dinosaur into an eagle,” revitalising the company with a focus on cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and inclusive and humble leadership. Similarly, Narayen transitioned Adobe from a traditional boxed software company to a SaaS giant and acquisition machine, emphasising customer experience and employee satisfaction. Pichai at Google has also championed a culture of openness and inclusion, driving innovation while maintaining a strong focus on user-centric design and ethical AI.

Tata led the Tata Group’s global expansion, acquiring brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley Tea, and growing operations in over 100 countries. Similarly, Mahindra expanded the Mahindra Group into sectors such as aerospace, agribusiness, and IT.

All of these leaders have built companies as impressive as Apple or Tesla, but you will rarely hear of negatives about these leaders. Their companies don’t revolve around their personalities; they are known for their successes. So what is it about Indian executives that sets them apart?

The book, Leading From The Back: To Achieve The Impossible, by Ravi Kant, Harry Paul and Ross Reck, provides a compelling comparison between western leadership styles exemplified by Musk and Jobs and the collaborative approaches of Indian CEOs. Kant, who served as the CEO of Tata Motors and worked closely with Tata, explains that while the former can be effective in driving high performance and innovation, it does not always do so and can also destroy companies. Worse, the tyrannical management approach often comes at the cost of employee morale and long-term decline. Apple is today coasting on the fumes of Jobs’ labours with the iPhone. Tesla is hitting hard times as competition builds and its product stability stagnates even as public outcry arises about its cavalier approach to safety.

In contrast, the leadership styles of the Indian CEOs emphasise empathy, empowerment, and collaboration. The essence of Leading from the Back is the belief that true leadership is not about being at the forefront, but about enabling others to succeed, built on three core principles:

How should I be?This principle emphasises self-preparation and personal growth. It requires leaders to maintain an open mind, assume ownership of their roles, and practise detachment. An open mind allows leaders to embrace new ideas. Assuming ownership instils a sense of responsibility towards the organisation and its people. Detachment involves letting the team take the spotlight, fostering their growth and autonomy.

How should I deal with the team? Effective leadership involves creating a supportive and empowering environment for the team. This means trusting team members to make decisions and solve problems, and providing guidance and support without micromanaging. It’s about fostering a culture where team members feel valued and motivated to contribute their best efforts.

How should I deal with the task? This principle focuses on the leader’s approach to achieving goals. Leaders should facilitate an environment where innovation thrives, and incremental achievements are stepping stones to greater success.

Adopting a leadership style that emphasises collaboration and empowerment can lead to numerous long-term benefits. It creates a more sustainable and positive work environment, where employees are engaged and motivated. The tyrannical CEO always has a time limit. The future of leadership lies not in the hands of a single visionary, but in the collective strength and creativity of empowered teams.

Vivek Wadhwa is the CEO of Vionix Biosciences. The views expressed are personal