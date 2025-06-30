The art and science of healing needs revival

July 1, Doctor’s Day, asks society to take a sacred pause, a moment to honour the unwavering commitment of doctors who serve throughout their life, often silently. On behalf of the medical fraternity, I want to thank everyone.

Yet, beyond the accolades and achievements, this day calls for something deeper: a renewal of the spirit of the physician, rooted not just in knowledge and skill but also in compassion, ethics, and purity of purpose. In a world increasingly governed by materialism, technology, and speed, it is time we reboot the physician within us. William Osler, one of the founders of Johns Hopkins Hospital, had said, “The practice of medicine is not a trade to be learned, but a calling to serve, to console, and to heal.”

Between protocols and prescriptions, public or private health care, the art of medicine is under threat. The soul of the healer — the one who listens, who touches, who reassures — needs to be rekindled. A physician is not just a provider of treatment, but a custodian of hope, a sea of humanity.

The art of physical examination is slowly vanishing. Doctors have started leaning on blood and X-ray reports and AI models. The healing touch of compassion is dying. Compassion is more than kindness — it is the ability to suffer with someone. It is conveyed through words, silences, presence, and most powerfully, through touch. Patients remember your holding their hand, offering comfort beyond cures. Science treats. Compassion heals. Heal with purpose, not pride, even if you are the topmost doctor.

Doctors are faced with thousands of ethical questions every day. “Doctor, my patient is admitted in a hospital, very sick. Doctors there don’t know. Can you please transfer her under your care? You are God”. “Doctor, my husband, is admitted with you. Please do not mention his alcohol habit in the case-sheet, else we will not get insurance claim. The other hospital did not.”

There are thousands of ethical challenges faced by the doctors every day, perhaps more than in any other profession. There would be different responses from the physicians. I will only say that in an era of commercial pressures and systemic strain, ethical clarity is the shield that protects the sanctity of our profession. Do not publicly criticise your colleagues and do not allow yourself to be designated as God. Let us not compromise on honesty, even when it is hard. It is the compass of us, physicians. Bethikalism or “be ethical” is the core of all -isms, dharmas. Treat medicine as a dharma.

This Doctors’ Day, let us reflect. Realign. Let us remember why we chose this path — not for money, but for service. Let us teach the young, besides science and skills, the T3 of medicine: truth, tenderness, and togetherness. Revive the physician in you — the healer who listens, the human who cares, the soul who serves. Be an inspiration to youngsters and teach them to accept failures with humility. Accepting a knowledge gap or an omission is the most important form of humility, honesty. A whitecoat reaffirmation ceremony should be undertaken to teach youngsters these aspects of medicine. Avoid over-investigation, unnecessary procedures and medications. Use simple language and involve the family and encourage shared decision-making. Reflect also on your knowledge base. Base decisions on updated knowledge and not hearsay or habits. Clinical decision-making is an art deeply embedded in science and skills. Patients need a C3 physician — competent, confident and calm.

To reboot the overworked and ill-supported Indian physician, the responsibility has to be shared across the ecosystem. Society, regulatory bodies, judiciary and the government have to take full responsibility. We need competence-based, patient-centric, ethical training and futuristic AI based medical education. The judiciary has to ensure the dignity of the profession and protect the physicians, and punish severely any violence against doctors. Compensate generously those doctors dragged into frivolous cases by patients or the government. The government needs to provide modern infrastructure, tools and a non-bureaucratic and comfortable work environment. Of course, society must understand that physicians are human beings and not machines, and support them. Become health aware and not health blaming. Respect them for what they do, but don’t blame them for what they can’t do. Understand that all patients who go to the hospital cannot get better. Uphold dignity in death and suffering.

Finally, physicians can only heal when the society around them protects their ability to think, care and serve freely and with rewards. Society has a responsibility to respect, support and partner with physicians. Respect the sacrifices and complexities of their work. How many workers would work day after day, year after year, without overtime compensation for night shifts or cancelled holidays? Pay the physicians their worth. You are willing to pay a top lawyer lakhs of rupees for one court appearance, but not a doctor who has saved your life. Just a WhatsApp message, “Thank you, doc!”

While the medical fraternity needs to reboot service and ethics, society, law keepers and the government should comprehensively support the physician at all costs. Pope Benedict XVI, Saudi king Salman, and popular Tamil Actor Vijayakanth had one thing in common. They needed timely advice and care of an astute and compassionate physician. Society should work hard to breed more efficient and compassionate physicians. We should initiate national awards for humanity and service, ethical excellence, and exemplary mentorship, among others.

On Doctor’s Day, let society start a My Doctor, My Hero campaign and work to heal the ecosystem. And we doctors should launch a campaign: Make the Physician Great Again.

SK Sarin is professor of eminence, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi. The views expressed are personal.