The Maha political story is still incomplete

The kind of fall from grace Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray suffered recently will be remembered in a different light in Indian politics. Who would have guessed that Uddhav would be abandoned by his own Sainiks in the name of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray? How could a CM be so imprudent that his own warlords pulled the rug out from under his feet, and he was unprepared?

Personal loyalty is not the only consideration in this political saga. Shiv Sainiks, who grew up in Balasaheb Thackeray’s shadow, were unable to make compromises with the new situation. They were disturbed at the way two ministers were detained by the Enforcement Directorate and at many Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and ministers being scrutinised by the central authorities for their wrongdoings. If Uddhav had desired it, he could have brought back his former allies who had crossed the floor, much like Mamata Banerjee did.

He was unable to take action, maybe because of the wrongdoings of some of his colleagues, his failing health and his humble nature. Moreover, the Shiv Sainiks detested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar’s overbearing influence on the government. They believed the compromising attitude was consuming their militant political approach, for which they had always been known.

Eknath Shinde and every rebel who supported him believed that their future was dark due to two factors: First, Uddhav’s ineffective leadership and political style, and second, dynasty. In 2019, Shinde had pondered running for CM. Balasaheb Thackeray had made up his mind not to take the position of CM when the Shiv Sena was given the chance to form the government for the first time in 1995. While maintaining his position as the party’s supremo, he sent Manohar Joshi to do this duty. Narayan Rane received this chance after Joshi. Shinde was thinking of himself as this series’ next episode.

The Shiv Sena was thought to have undergone a fundamental shift when Uddhav decided to run for CM. Then, some onlookers claimed Uddhav had made a mistake. How could a political autocrat rule like Balasaheb while being dependent on the NCP and Congress? When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started pushing him after the 2014 elections, a whisper was heard that Uddhav did not have the courage to take on the BJP. He was advised to run alone in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but the Matoshree troupe refrained from making such a bold choice. He also fought the subsequent assembly elections with the BJP. The outcomes were unexpected. The BJP got 105, and they got only 56 seats. It was evident that the Shiv Sena was no longer playing the role of bhau. When Uddhav left the alliance with the BJP, he could have avoided this situation if he had appointed Shinde or another Shiv Sainik as CM at that time. Instead of being under Pawar’s supervision, he would have been in charge. In politics, even small errors carry a lot of weight, but Uddhav made them repeatedly. Now, his position, party and prestige are all under immense threat.

A furious Shiv Sena is now threatening to fight on the streets, on the House floor, and in court. Its outspoken leader Sanjay Raut has threatened the MLAs that they have to come back to Mumbai, anyway. This metropolis has always been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena and it is believed that whatever the fellow leaders do, the workers are with Matoshree. Have Shinde and his allies got into this conflict unprepared? Shiv Sainiks have reacted angrily to his announcement to form a new party named for Balasaheb. Many offices of MLAs and ministers have also been vandalised in Maharashtra. Uddhav also emphasised that nobody can use his father’s name.

Clearly, certain chapters of Maharashtra’s political story remain to be written. Parties engaged in dynasty politics in this country have been experiencing a hard time for a while. Shinde and his associates may have found it upsetting that Uddhav stole Balasaheb’s legacy and that Aditya will be the next in line. So, what is there for him? Are family-run parties on their way out?

We will have to wait until the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to find out. There used to be a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress, but the Aam Aadmi Party is determined to change the equation this time. The way this party’s broom swept the Congress and the Akali Dal away in Punjab has caused many people to reconsider Arvind Kejriwal.

If Kejriwal wins a few seats, his ambitions of becoming a national figure will begin to take shape. Sooner or later, Maharashtra’s crisis will reach its logical conclusion. But another question has been raised in political circles: Is Jharkhand next? This debate has gained a lot of traction after Draupadi Murmu’s candidature for the post of President.

