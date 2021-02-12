IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / The monetisation and dramatisation of TN’s politics
Whatever the spectacle Sasikala’s return does or does not do to her fortunes, or to those of the AIADMK or the DMK, it is doubtless going to strengthen the grip of money and caste-based mobilisation in Tamil Nadu’s politics (PTI)
Whatever the spectacle Sasikala’s return does or does not do to her fortunes, or to those of the AIADMK or the DMK, it is doubtless going to strengthen the grip of money and caste-based mobilisation in Tamil Nadu’s politics (PTI)
opinion

The monetisation and dramatisation of TN’s politics

In the years to come, the state may well witness a battle between a splintered Dravidian movement and resurgent Hindutva
READ FULL STORY
By Gopalkrishna Gandhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:29 PM IST

Crackers exploded, drums gonged and bugles sounded en route as VK Sasikala, just released from prison, moved in a slow convoy from Bengaluru to Chennai on February 8. Thousands, showering flowers on her, entreated her to return to politics. And she said yes, she would. Who would say no, with that kind of euphoria around?

I asked Professor AR Venkatachalapathy, perceptive scholar of the history of modern Tamil Nadu, of the Dravidian movement and, in particular, of the political philosophy of Periyar EV Ramasami, what he made of all this. “When Gandhi, Nehru, Patel were released from jail,” he said, “they did not receive the kind of euphoric welcome that has greeted her.” He was right. Not counting telescoping sentences awarded to him, Gandhi did a total of 16 jail terms in South Africa and India put together, Nehru nine terms, and Patel, five. None of them were greeted with anything like this when they stepped out of jail.

In Tamil Nadu, Periyar was jailed seven times before India’s Independence, and more than twice as many times after Independence. And all 24 times for reasons of principles, policy, programmes. “Siraikkanjaa Singham” — the lion who fears no cage — is how he has been described. But nothing like the mass, ecstatic fanfare that has greeted the confidante of the late J Jayalalithaa on her release welcomed Periyar when he walked out of jail all those times.

So, was that Tamil Nadu a different universe? It would definitely seem so. What is the difference?

Politics then was short on money, high on mind. It was short on time, high on work. It could neither afford the expense nor the time for anything that was not strictly necessary, anything like celebrating releases from prison. Things are not so now. Money is short in the country, but not in the country’s politics. Casteism is looked down upon in classrooms, but it looks up in party strategy-rooms. Leaders, then, had followers; today, they have fans. Followers follow, fans whirr.

Tamil Nadu’s politics in the pre-Independence era, and until the mid-1960s, was a map of ideological spaces where nationalist sentiment and Tamil fervour asserted their respective visions, and leaders cheerfully went to prison, wrote, spoke, and strove with limited resources but unlimited ideas. Tamil Nadu’s politics today is a jigsaw of stardoms, castedoms, cashdoms with limited ideas and unlimited resources.

This, of course, is a generalisation and, like all generalisations, must be subject to the citing of great exceptions. And, so, I must say that the Dravidian canoe rowed by Asiryar K Veeramani, Left, Dalit and secular groups in the state struggle for their ideals against heavy odds. As do non-governmental organisations engaged in matters of public interest. And independent writers in Tamil of great integrity, courage and skill, tilting against the blades of commercialism and populism. And there is Kamal Haasan.

But, by and large, the state has become a high-decibel, hyper-tensed terrain where mobilisation of numbers upon numbers is the name of the game, with ethnicity playing its part. If White supremacy can be shamelessly promoted by Trumpism in the United States, can sectarian dynamics remain dormant in Tamil Nadu, in India?

Money plus numbers spell spectacle. And so it is into such a spectacle-dazzled Tamil Nadu that “Chinnamma”, as Sasikala is called by her supporters, has returned, spectacularly, hailed by her supporters as signalling a galvanic change. Does her return indeed signal that? Can she lead her faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to victory in the elections due to take place in May? Three months in politics are an aeon and could witness realignments, unforeseen developments. But whatever the spectacle surrounding her return does or does not do to her fortunes, or to those of the AIADMK or the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, it is doubtless going to intensify money and community-based mobilisation in Tamil Nadu’s politics.

But politics holds surprises. And spectacular politics can hold spectacular surprises. Like this: The monetisation and dramatisation of politics in Tamil Nadu may well clear the way for the financially strongest player with the greatest sense of “visuals” around — Hindutva.

Hindutva in Tamil Nadu? Sounds incredible. But then who would have imagined West Bengal in 2021 could be witnessing a win-or-lose struggle between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)? Not in the coming election perhaps but in the next to next, the choice in the state may well be between a splintered Dravidian movement and a resurgent Hindutva locked in a spectacle of all spectacles.

Will then “Siraikkanjaa Singham” Periyar’s Dravidian vision of a casteless, gender-just, rational Tamil Nadu, the old Rajaji-Kamaraj-style Congress of financial probity and service-before-self, and Tamil Nadu’s “never-say-die” Left get re-energised to appeal to the great and discerning Tamil people whose services Gandhi described in his South African struggle as being “unequalled”? They might just, with Dalit leader Thol Thiruvamavalavan and his Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi providing them, perhaps, with a new energy.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi is a former administrator, diplomat and governor

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Whatever the spectacle Sasikala’s return does or does not do to her fortunes, or to those of the AIADMK or the DMK, it is doubtless going to strengthen the grip of money and caste-based mobilisation in Tamil Nadu’s politics (PTI)
Whatever the spectacle Sasikala’s return does or does not do to her fortunes, or to those of the AIADMK or the DMK, it is doubtless going to strengthen the grip of money and caste-based mobilisation in Tamil Nadu’s politics (PTI)
opinion

The monetisation and dramatisation of TN’s politics

By Gopalkrishna Gandhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:29 PM IST
In the years to come, the state may well witness a battle between a splintered Dravidian movement and resurgent Hindutva
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just a little over a third of those born in the US — 36% — said they felt extremely or well-connected to India, compared to the nearly six out of 10 — 59% — of foreign-born naturalised Indian-Americans who felt the same way (REUTERS)
Just a little over a third of those born in the US — 36% — said they felt extremely or well-connected to India, compared to the nearly six out of 10 — 59% — of foreign-born naturalised Indian-Americans who felt the same way (REUTERS)
opinion

Woo second-generation Indian-Americans

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:29 PM IST
India has shown its gratitude to them with the highest civilian awards. It’s time for the government to reach out to their children, the second-generation Indian-Americans, who are now moving into key government positions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supervision and monitoring, of course, require assessments of systemic risk and prudential norms, but usually go further and involve closer involvement of RBI in each company (REUTERS)
Supervision and monitoring, of course, require assessments of systemic risk and prudential norms, but usually go further and involve closer involvement of RBI in each company (REUTERS)
opinion

Effective regulation is key to banking reforms

By S Vivek
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Transferring ownership or setting up a new entity will not automatically solve issues for the industry or the regulator. This requires us to ask tough questions on transparency, supervisory capacity, and accountability
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Rhea Chakraborty case last year is a classic example of how untrammelled State power can intimidate the film industry — the danger of a knock on the door from the Narcotics Control Bureau is omnipresent (AFP)
The Rhea Chakraborty case last year is a classic example of how untrammelled State power can intimidate the film industry — the danger of a knock on the door from the Narcotics Control Bureau is omnipresent (AFP)
opinion

Why Indian celebrities bend to State power

By Rajdeep Sardesai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:41 AM IST
The fear of retribution by State and non-State actors, even as commercial stakes are high, tilts the balance
READ FULL STORY
Close
In India, the police to population ratio is less than 150 per 100,000, whereas the United Nations recommends 222 police officials per 100,000 residents (Representational image) (Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
In India, the police to population ratio is less than 150 per 100,000, whereas the United Nations recommends 222 police officials per 100,000 residents (Representational image) (Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
opinion

How tech can transform law enforcement

By Dhruv Singhal
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:42 AM IST
This will significantly increase the efficiency of our LEAs and, at the same time, drastically reduce the time taken to provide justice. It can be a win-win for all the key stakeholders
READ FULL STORY
Close
West UP farmers, while demanding a repeal of the three farm laws, have not directly attacked either Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi or chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
West UP farmers, while demanding a repeal of the three farm laws, have not directly attacked either Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi or chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
opinion

Farm protests: Don’t write off the BJP in Uttar Pradesh-2022

By Sunita Aron
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Can the BJP, which got a large segment of the Jat vote in western UP in a series of elections, be sanguine about their support going forward?
READ FULL STORY
Close
DNA samples collected are used to statistically create composites of “types” of people — racial, ethnic and so on. (Shutterstock)
DNA samples collected are used to statistically create composites of “types” of people — racial, ethnic and so on. (Shutterstock)
opinion

The DNA bill will cement a disturbing link between tech and policing

By Nayantara Ranganathan
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:33 AM IST
It potentially entrenches systemic issues of access to justice and unequal socio-economic status leading to the persecution of a disproportionate number of disadvantaged people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden’s first foreign policy speech was certainly in tune with the changing domestic political dynamic in the country. But its lack of a strategic vision will be concerning to America’s partners (AP)
US President Joe Biden’s first foreign policy speech was certainly in tune with the changing domestic political dynamic in the country. But its lack of a strategic vision will be concerning to America’s partners (AP)
opinion

Biden’s foreign policy lacks strategic clarity

By Harsh V Pant
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:33 AM IST
The US is stuck in the Cold War-era thinking on Russia and lacks a road-map on China. Partners will be concerned
READ FULL STORY
Close
I saw parallels of what I learned in Sikkim in Uttarakhand on Sunday. (PTI)
I saw parallels of what I learned in Sikkim in Uttarakhand on Sunday. (PTI)
opinion

Rethinking run-of-the-river hydro projects

By Anjal Prakash
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:32 AM IST
We recognise hydropower is a low-emission energy source, but by design, these projects are not environmentally benign
READ FULL STORY
Close
Social media is both a blessing and a curse. It is up to us how we use it. (Getty Images)
Social media is both a blessing and a curse. It is up to us how we use it. (Getty Images)
opinion

How social media has changed the way we see ourselves

By Sasha Raikhy Sain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:59 PM IST
There is a connection between social media and body image issues. While, on the one hand, social media has opened up many avenues for networking, it has brought with it, the desperate need for validation from the online community
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters-during-a-reception-organised-in-the-honour-of-Prime-Minister-Narendra-Modi-by-the-Indian-American-Community-Foundation-at-Madison-Square-Garden-in-New-York-on-Sunday-PTI-Photo
Supporters-during-a-reception-organised-in-the-honour-of-Prime-Minister-Narendra-Modi-by-the-Indian-American-Community-Foundation-at-Madison-Square-Garden-in-New-York-on-Sunday-PTI-Photo
opinion

On India, a fracture in the diaspora

By Sumitra Badrinathan, Devesh Kapur, Milan Vaishnav
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:54 AM IST
The Indian-American community is increasingly divided on political, religious, and generational lines. India will find that the more polarisation grows at home, the more its diaspora will become polarised, and one of the country’s strongest foreign policy assets will be increasingly less so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China India national flag cloth fabric waving on the sky with beautiful sun light - Image (Shutterstock)
China India national flag cloth fabric waving on the sky with beautiful sun light - Image (Shutterstock)
opinion

Has China bitten off more than it can chew?

By Shyam Saran
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:44 AM IST
What China did not expect was that India would not confine its response to managing the border dispute but would extend it to attacking Chinese commercial interests in India and aligning itself more closely with its Quad partners. The Indian side has upped the ante by taking two steps, one military and one economic — occupying the heights in south Pangong and by permanently banning 59 Chinese apps
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai, India - Dec. 22, 2020: Womens gather near the water tanker after water supply cut off entirely in pockets of Ghatkopar and Sakinaka, there will be a 15 percent cut in water supply in the rest of the city for 24 hours in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - Dec. 22, 2020: Womens gather near the water tanker after water supply cut off entirely in pockets of Ghatkopar and Sakinaka, there will be a 15 percent cut in water supply in the rest of the city for 24 hours in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
opinion

To make the urban water mission work, fix institutional structures

By Mriganka Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:46 AM IST
With unprecedented urbanisation projected over the next 30 years, the government must expand its focus from infrastructure provision to the comprehensive management of urban water to ensure sustainable urban growth and enhanced quality of life of millions of city-dwellers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It cannot be claimed that India has maintained a policy of strict neutrality over the past seven decades in matters of its neighbours (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
It cannot be claimed that India has maintained a policy of strict neutrality over the past seven decades in matters of its neighbours (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Navigating India’s dilemmas in the neighbourhood

By Vivek Katju
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:17 PM IST
India must always be wary of adopting interventionist policies in the neighbourhood. Equally, reflexive anti-Indian sentiment among neighbours will always damage their national interest and the personal political interest of their leaders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Glacial melting and bursts are well-documented. But little attention has been paid to the damage caused to local ecology and loss of forest cover in the upper reaches of the central Himalayas (PTI)
Glacial melting and bursts are well-documented. But little attention has been paid to the damage caused to local ecology and loss of forest cover in the upper reaches of the central Himalayas (PTI)
opinion

Don’t blame only climate. The Chamoli disaster was also human-induced

By Chetan Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:07 PM IST
If the present pace of Himalayan destruction continues, a future disaster will be devastating. Nature will strike back again. Damaging today and repairing tomorrow is not an option. India has only one option — save the Himalayas
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP