TMC split: The morality of lawmakers is a rarity

What is the relationship between a Member of Parliament (MP) or a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and his or her constituents? Are they just representatives or is there a deeper moral bond that’s often forgotten? The recent behaviour of MLAs and Lok Sabha MPs of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has brought this issue sharply into focus. The rebel MLAs and MPs claim their disaffection with Mamata stretches back in time. But then, why did they choose to rebel only when she was defeated? Why not earlier? (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

When MPs or MLAs campaign they present a specific and particular image of themselves. They ascribe to certain beliefs, they promise to do specific things and they commit themselves to function within the known confines of and loyalty to the party they belong to. It’s on this basis that they attract votes. It’s what makes voters choose them.

Let’s first take the case of the Trinamool MLAs. In the recent elections, they presented themselves as loyal supporters of Mamata Banerjee. Far more than their beliefs and promises, this was the one factor that probably stood out for the voters. They were Mamata’s men and women. And remember this happened just six weeks ago.

So, when, after the elections, they deliberately chose to separate from her and form their own faction, disregarding or disowning her leadership and choosing their own colleagues to preside over them, was this not a breach of the terms on which they had sought election? Is it not a betrayal of the pact they forged with their voters?

The only difference between the recently-chosen MLAs and the Trinamool’s Lok Sabha MPs, who have also parted company with Mamata, is that the latter were elected two years earlier. But the basis and terms of their election were the same. They were chosen as Mamata’s people — members of her party, committed to the causes and principles that the party upholds. Now, when they want to sit separately, are they not equally guilty of disregarding the grounds on which they got elected?

In this case, however, there is a further fact. The breakaway Lok Sabha faction of the Trinamool Congress has also let it be known that they intend to ally with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Yet it was in opposition to the BJP that they canvassed. Two years ago, they were staunch opponents. Now, they seek the BJP’s embrace. Is that not an even bigger volte face?

The rebel MLAs and MPs claim their disaffection with Mamata stretches back in time. But then, why did they choose to rebel only when she was defeated? Why not earlier? And would they have rebelled if she had won? Or would the differences that have today risen to the fore not even have cropped up?

These questions were not put to the Trinamool rebels when they were interviewed. Not even once. Yet, surely, this should have been one of the key points of interrogation? After all, it’s the moral core that makes their behaviour opportunist and feel like betrayal — not just of Mamata but also, more importantly, of the voters. The latter were led to believe something which has since turned out to be untrue.

Is it too much to ask such rebels to first resign and seek re-election before charting a course so different to what they promised the voters? After all, that’s precisely what two of their colleagues did. Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Sushmita Dev resigned from the Rajya Sabha when they felt they needed to break with the Trinamool. It couldn’t have been an easy decision. But it was the right way of doing it.

What I’m really talking about is the need for MPs and MLAs to make themselves accountable to the people who voted for them. Remember, in this relationship it’s the voter who is master. But by disregarding the basis on which they’ve been chosen, simply because it better suits their personal interest, MPs and MLAs are failing the test of accountability. They’re letting down the voters. They may be advancing their career but it’s at the cost of promises and commitments they made.

Do they care? I doubt it.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal