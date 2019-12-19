e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Two college students shot dead in Chandigarh

Two college students shot dead in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two college students were shot dead at their rented apartment in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Ajay and Vineet, both in their early 20s. Police suspect it to be a case of old rivalry.

While Vineet was a second-year BA student at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, Ajay was pursuing MA course from GGDSD College, Sector 32, said superintendent of police (SP, city) Vineet Kumar.

The two belonged to Jind in Haryana and were associated with Hindustan Student Association (HSA). They had returned from Jind and shifted to their current accommodation on the second floor of a house in Sector 15 just two days ago, said police.

The incident happened around 10:15pm when Ajay and Vineet were present in the house along with a friend, identified as Mohit.

According to the police, at least three assailants reached the house on foot. They opened fire at the trio before fleeing. Countrymade pistols were used, said police.

At least eight bullets were fired. Ajay suffered four fatal bullet wounds, including one in the head and two in the chest, said the SP. Vineet suffered two bullet wounds, in the chest and head.

The two were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, but could not survive.

Mohit, who managed to escape unhurt, is being quizzed to get clues.

No case had been registered till the filing of this report around midnight. The victims’ families have been informed.

In March this year, a 24-year-old youth who was a former student leader belonging to DAV College, Sector 10, was shot dead while three others were seriously injured after a group of six youths barged into their rented flat in Sector 49 and opened fire on them.

Victim Vishal Chhillar, 23, belonged to Rewari in Haryana and had arrived in the city to celebrate his selection in the Haryana Police. In college, Vishal was associated with both Hindustan Student Association and Indian National Students Organisation , and the attack was said to be a fallout of an old student rivalry.

tags
top news
India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to boost strategic ties
India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to boost strategic ties
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News