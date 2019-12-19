Two college students shot dead in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:10 IST

Two college students were shot dead at their rented apartment in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Ajay and Vineet, both in their early 20s. Police suspect it to be a case of old rivalry.

While Vineet was a second-year BA student at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, Ajay was pursuing MA course from GGDSD College, Sector 32, said superintendent of police (SP, city) Vineet Kumar.

The two belonged to Jind in Haryana and were associated with Hindustan Student Association (HSA). They had returned from Jind and shifted to their current accommodation on the second floor of a house in Sector 15 just two days ago, said police.

The incident happened around 10:15pm when Ajay and Vineet were present in the house along with a friend, identified as Mohit.

According to the police, at least three assailants reached the house on foot. They opened fire at the trio before fleeing. Countrymade pistols were used, said police.

At least eight bullets were fired. Ajay suffered four fatal bullet wounds, including one in the head and two in the chest, said the SP. Vineet suffered two bullet wounds, in the chest and head.

The two were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, but could not survive.

Mohit, who managed to escape unhurt, is being quizzed to get clues.

No case had been registered till the filing of this report around midnight. The victims’ families have been informed.

In March this year, a 24-year-old youth who was a former student leader belonging to DAV College, Sector 10, was shot dead while three others were seriously injured after a group of six youths barged into their rented flat in Sector 49 and opened fire on them.

Victim Vishal Chhillar, 23, belonged to Rewari in Haryana and had arrived in the city to celebrate his selection in the Haryana Police. In college, Vishal was associated with both Hindustan Student Association and Indian National Students Organisation , and the attack was said to be a fallout of an old student rivalry.