Punjab has ample sugar stocks, govt keeping vigil, says Mann

CHANDIGARH Mann directed officers to ensure physical verification of sugar stocks held by sugar mills. (HT File)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said there is no shortage of sugar in the state and the government is keeping a vigil on its stock, sale and supply to safeguard the interests of the common people.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials, he gave directions to ensure adequate availability of the essential commodity and take firm action against any attempt to create artificial scarcity or indulge in hoarding.

“Punjab already has sufficient stock of sugar and the officers must ensure that adequate stocks are maintained at all times. Sugar is an essential commodity for every household, and there can be no compromise with its availability. Any attempt to create artificial scarcity or indulge in hoarding will be dealt with firmly,” he added.

The CM in a statement said that officials must also take effective steps to dispel any panic or misconceptions among the people regarding the availability of sugar.

He said sugarcane production declined across the country during 2025-26, including in Punjab, due to inclement weather conditions. However, despite the lower yield, Punjab has sufficient sugar stocks and there is no alarming situation in the state.

Mann directed officers to ensure physical verification of sugar stocks held by sugar mills. He also asked them to firmly enforce the stock holding limit on sugar, besides ensuring registration and weekly reporting on the food stock monitoring portal.