29-year-old chased, shot dead; car crashes into pole in Ludhiana

A 29-year-old man was chased and shot dead by assailants in another car on the Khanjarwal-Majri road near Mullanpur Dakha on Friday night, with the bullets sending his Hyundai i20 crashing into a roadside electricity pole. The Hyundai i20 went out of control after the firing and rammed into the pole. (HT)

The victim, identified as Laddi Khan of Bhundri, originally from Mullanpur Dakha, was travelling with his friend Manpreet Singh of Majri when the assailants, believed to be travelling in a Hyundai Verna, allegedly intercepted their car and opened fire.

Khan suffered three bullet wounds, including injuries to his chest and shoulder, and died on the spot.

The i20 went out of control after the firing and rammed into the pole, while Manpreet, who escaped unhurt, managed to flee the spot.

Police suspect an old rivalry between the two groups could be behind the killing, but said no gangster link has been established so far and all possible angles are being examined.

Dakha SHO inspector Nirmaljit Singh said police had identified two suspects as Harpreet Happy and Arshdeep Singh, both residents of Majri, while the identities of three other suspects had yet to be established.

The SHO added that the police were reconstructing the movements of Laddi and the suspects before the shooting and questioning people familiar with the two groups. The SHO said both the victim and some of the suspects had criminal records.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the crime spot and adjoining roads to trace the route of the suspected Verna used in the attack.

Forensic and technical teams examined the scene and collected evidence. The CIA staff and Anti-Gangster Squad have also joined the probe.

An FIR has been registered and multiple police teams have been deployed to track down the accused.