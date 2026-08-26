Golchha appointed DG Delhi home guards, to take over from Oct 1

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Satish Golchha will take over as the Director General (DG) of Delhi Home Guards from October 1, as per an order issued by the Delhi government’s home department on Tuesday. Satish Golchha (HT Archive)

The government order, seen by HT, mentioned that Golchha, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, has been transferred to the Delhi Home Guard and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Directorate of Home Guards until the superannuation of the incumbent DG Virender Singh Chahal, a 1991-batch IPS officer, on September 30.

“...Lieutenant governor, Delhi is pleased to order transfer/posting of Satish Golchha…as OSD in the Directorate of Home Guards till superannuation of Virender Singh…on September 30, 2026. Golchha shall assume the charge as Director General (Home Guards) with effect from October 1,” the order read.

The Home Guards organisation assists civil administration and police in maintaining law and order and traffic management during emergencies and disasters.

Golchha took charge as Delhi Police Commissioner on August 21 last year after replacing 1988-batch IPS officer SBK Singh. He was scheduled to retire in April 2027. Before Golchha’s appointment, Singh, who has since retired, held additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner while serving as the Director General of Home Guards.

On July 17 this year, the Centre appointed 1994-batch IPS officer Anurag Kumar as the new Delhi Police Commissioner, replacing Golchha more than nine months before his scheduled retirement. Kumar took charge of the post the same day at Delhi Police headquarters.

The order issued on Tuesday also mentioned that Delhi Police will retain Golcha on their strength for the purpose of drawing the salary against an available post until he takes over as DG Home Guards from October 1.

The government further directed Golchha to report to Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu “for further posting, upon assumption of charge by the new incumbent”.

Before becoming police commissioner of Delhi, Golcha served as the Director General of Tihar Prisons. He had also held several key positions in the Delhi Police during his career.