13-yr-old Delhi girl alleges years of sexual abuse by relatives, case lodged

A 13-year-old girl has alleged that she was sexually abused by relatives over several years, beginning in 2019, with a recent alleged episode prompting her to approach police at Bhajanpura Police Station, police said on Tuesday.

The girl, a resident of Bhajanpura, alleged that a relative sexually assaulted her in 2019 and that another relative subsequently assaulted her. Two others allegedly subjected her to sexual misconduct, police said.

“The girl alleged that the abuse continued for several years, till 2023. She said that when she finally informed family members about what had happened, they allegedly threatened her instead of helping her or approaching the police,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the alleged abuse resurfaced about a week before the complaint was made on Monday, when the primary accused allegedly approached the girl again and subjected her to inappropriate touching, following which she sought legal action.

Police have registered a case on charges of gang-rape of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 against unknown persons of the family, officers said. “We are examining the allegations and will record the statements of the girl and other persons concerned as part of the investigation. The allegations involve relatives of the minor,” the officer said.