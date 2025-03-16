Two nations with a shared history and common future

St Patrick’s Day is an opportunity for tens of millions of people with Irish heritage around the world — and many more friends of Ireland around the world — to join in a celebration of Ireland and the literature, music, culture, history and an outlook on life that have helped to shape our island.

India has been one such friend to Ireland. Our shared struggle for independence brought together not just our leaders but also our people as they travelled from Ireland to India as missionaries, educators and doctors. Our freedom struggles, a joint admiration of literature and culture, and an acceptance and tolerance for others have created a strong bond between our two nations.

Two-way trade between Ireland and India continues to grow substantially each year. Ireland had a combined total trade with India of €16 billion in 2023. India is also recognised as an increasingly important strategic partner for the European Union (EU) with significant negotiations underway to conclude a free trade agreement.

We know that enjoyable days are not in abundance everywhere this March. Conflicts continue to devastate lives across the world, fuelling hunger and displacement. We are not immune from these international winds of change in Ireland, but we do try to limit their effects. And, certainly, when it comes to investors in Ireland and visitors to our island, we try to provide a consistency of approach that stands the test of time. A commitment to maintaining Ireland as a great place to do business and as a superb location to visit, study or work is shared by all political actors in Ireland.

Ireland regularly rates as among the best places in the world to do business, with the World Competitiveness Report 2024 ranking Ireland first internationally for attracting and retaining talent, first for the flexibility and adaptability of our workforce, and first for workforce productivity. For an island that experienced hundreds of years of colonial rule, the worst famine in Europe of the 19th century and crippling emigration until recent years, this rise to become a top 10 country on the UN Human Development Index didn’t materialise through a lack of new thinking or strategic ambition.

We try to take a clear and consistent approach to our foreign policy too, in line with the principles of empathy and partnership. Last month we marked the third anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s illegal aggression must end. But how we make peace matters. Our message is clear — there can be no solution to Ukraine, without Ukraine. That’s why we stand in solidarity with Ukraine, now and in the future. We believe we have taken a principled position in West Asia too. We firmly condemn the heinous terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023 and we call for the return of all hostages to their families. In Gaza, the scale of destruction and human suffering is truly shocking. It is vital that we do not see a resumption of hostilities, and that the massive scale-up of desperately needed humanitarian aid continues.

Last year, Ireland celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with India and marked the special occasion with a series of events that explored the historical and cultural ties that the two countries continue to share. Deepening our strategic relationship with India across all strands of cooperation, including strengthened political contacts and a deeper trade and investment relationship is a key objective of Ireland’s Asia Pacific Strategy. Ireland’s Global Ireland Strategy has supported an expanded Irish presence in India, with the opening of Ireland House in Mumbai in 2019, home to Ireland’s consulate general, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

India’s minister for external affairs visited Ireland at the beginning of March and a series of exciting bilateral initiatives were announced between our two countries, including a Joint Economic Commission. In advance of S Jaishankar’s historic visit to Dublin, the government approved an action plan to enhance Ireland’s engagement with India, setting out a range of measures across government aimed at deepening the relationship.

There is a famous Irish saying that goes “Ní neart go cur le chéile — There is no strength without unity.” St Patrick’s Day reminds us of the possibility of working together as closely as we can. Our people deserve nothing less.

Kevin Kelly is ambassador of Ireland to India. The views expressed are personal