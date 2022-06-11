Women at the helm of climate adaptation efforts

A major factor in climate adaptation is sustainable habitat, which greatly affects women as most of them spend the greater part of the day in their homes. But how much say do they have in the construction and upkeep of their homes? The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), through investigations in the tribal belts of West Bengal and Odisha, has come up with information on how women form the core of rural communities and lead the struggle for climate adaptation. In most of these villages, the construction and upkeep of homes are done largely by women. These locations are dominated by houses made of thatch, bamboo, and mud. From sourcing materials to thatching, walling, and plastering, women take the lead, leaving only roofing to men.

Women prepare a mix of red and black soil with water to form a sticky clay called “daub”. This daub is applied to an interwoven frame of wooden strips forming the wall panel. It is through these techniques that these communities withstand the harsh, hot, and humid climate of the region.

Climate-sensitive materials and housing play a key role in creating a thermally-comfortable living environment. Excess exposure to heat is directly proportional to the frequency and number of health issues. Women recognise the importance of their homes made with locally sourced materials. “Mitti ghar keeps us warm during the winter and cool during the summer” says Radhika, a resident of Semiliguda of Koraput district in Odisha. This is echoed across different locations in Odisha and West Bengal. The World Health Organization housing and health guidelines have compiled several studies that point to the health outcomes of excessive indoor heat — sleep disorders, blood pressure, respiratory, and cardiovascular disease, mental health issues, and even complications in pregnancy.

Traditionally prevalent climate-appropriate housing has economic benefits as well. Locally sourced natural materials and negligible requirement of hired labour bring down the cost of building such houses. Such housing also cuts down the operational cost by eliminating the need to buy appliances, such as fans, coolers, and refrigerators.

Climate-appropriate housing cultivates ownership and a sense of belonging among the womenfolk of the tribal belts of Odisha and West Bengal. These houses are plastered with mud and natural colours by the women annually. This reinforces a sense of identity among them. “But, we can see the beginning of a transition from mud houses to cement and clay brick houses in these regions, which is fuelled by the financial support being extended under the government housing schemes for a pucca ghar,” says Mitashi Singh, programme manager, Sustainable Habitat Programme, CSE.

Sourcing locally seems to be the answer to access and affordability, even though women have to travel some distances to source different types of soil and wood. “Climate-appropriate housing is crucial for India to meet its thermal comfort goals under the India Cooling Action Plan 2019,” says Rajneesh Sareen, programme director, Sustainable Habitat Programme, CSE. Women must be skilled in using new materials and building techniques that are more resilient. Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) or Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushal Yojana must internalise this.

This way, the women will not lose their autonomy and can play a leading role in the village community. They will gain an alternative skill and livelihood, while contributing to India’s climate goals.

