172-kg former ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Eddie Hall does a backflip – WATCH

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 11:53 IST

Eddie Hall is a legend in the world of bodybuilding. He won the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2017 while constantly being a top contender in every competition. Hall has created several records in deadlifts and has made a career out of lifting weights. Power and strength is something we associate with Eddie ‘The Beast’ Hall when we see him. But flexibility is something we don’t expect from someone who weighs around 380 pounds (172 kgs).

However, Hall is a man of many talents and he recently teamed up with artistic gymnast and Olympic medalist Nile Wilson to try his hand at a backflip. But can Hall successfully land a backflip? Yes, he can. Though not on a concrete floor.

Hall had admitted that mobility and accuracy are not the greatest assets in his arsenal. But Wilson stated that ‘Strength is very important in gymnastics’ and strength is something Hall has in abundance. Strength added with flexibility and coordination makes a gymnast.

However, Wilson wanted to prove that gymnastics is for everyone and even a man weighing almost 200 kgs can be flexible with the right coaching. And that is exactly what he proves as Hall eventually manages to land a successful backflip after some training.

After a little run around the gym, Wilson and Hall engaged in some stretching exercises. Wilson tries to test Hall’s nimbleness and accuracy by engaging in a pike jump and standing broad jump. Hall even does a worm and a free handstand, impressive for a man of his size. With a little more practice, Hall does a backflip into the foam pit.

“I was very skeptical at first,” he said.

“When [Wilson] first said that I was going to be doing a backflip, I absolutely cacked myself, I’ll be honest. But he’s talked me through it, he warmed me up properly, gone through all the motions properly, and I successfully did a somersault on my own. So I’m happy, very happy.”

One of the most awaited boxing matches will happen in 2021 when Hall fights fellow strongman Hafthor Bjornsson (The Mountain of Game of Thrones’ fame). Hall made the record for the heaviest deadlift of 500 kgs but it was broken by Bjornsson.