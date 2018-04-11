2018 Commonwealth Games: Hima Das finishes sixth in women’s 400m final

Competing against a tough field that included seasoned campaigners, young Indian athletes Tejaswin Shankar and Hima Das came up with good performances at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

Tejaswin cleared 2.24m in men’s long jump while in women’s 400m, Hima Das clocked her personal best of 51.32 to finish sixth.

It was a brave performance by both considering that they were competing in their first Commonwealth Games. Tejaswin opened at 2.18m and cleared 2.21m and 2.24m before setting the bar on 2.27m, which he failed to clear in three attempts.

“This is the first time I started with 2.18. Generally, I start with 2.10 but now I know that I have to practice at higher heights.” he said.

The 20-year-old US-based youngster felt he was really doing well after clearing 2.18m and slowly increased the height, hoping to unleash a big jump.

“But somewhere I lost my rhythm as I attempted to clear 2.27. The first two attempts were really bad but I tried to put everything together for the last attempt but it didn’t work. It was not my day,” he said.

On her part, Hima had done well to qualify for the semi-finals and gave her best shot as she set her personal best mark.

The 18-year-old quarter-miler was unlucky as she suffered a freak injury after completing the race. While getting out of the stadium, she got injured by the overstretched legs of another girl. Hima was injured by the spikes on her shoes and had to walk out of the stadium with a bleeding toe. “I gave it my best and realised that I can compete against the big guns. They are all quite seniors while I am still junior, “ she added.