 2018 Commonwealth Games: India beat Singapore in women’s Table Tennis to clinch gold | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 08, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

2018 Commonwealth Games: India beat Singapore in women’s Table Tennis to clinch gold

India defeated Singapore 3-1 in the women’s Table Tennis competition to secure the gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games

other sports Updated: Apr 08, 2018 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
India women’s table tennis team defeated Singapore 3-1 in the 2018 Commonwealth Games to clinch the gold medal.
India women’s table tennis team defeated Singapore 3-1 in the 2018 Commonwealth Games to clinch the gold medal.(REUTERS)

India women’s Table Tennis team put up a magnificent performance as they defeated Singapore 3-1 to secure the country’s seventh gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday. (CWG live updates)

Manika Batra gave India a great start when she beat Tianwei Feng 3-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the final. However, Singapore clawed back when Madhurika Patkar lost to Yu Wengyu 0-3.

The third game was the doubles contest with Patkar teaming up with Mouma Das. They defeated the duo of Zhou Yihan and Mengyu Yu 3-1. Batra clinched the gold for the team when she defeated Zhou Yihan 3-0.

tags

more from other sports
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature