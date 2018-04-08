2018 Commonwealth Games: India beat Singapore in women’s Table Tennis to clinch gold

India women’s Table Tennis team put up a magnificent performance as they defeated Singapore 3-1 to secure the country’s seventh gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday. (CWG live updates)

Manika Batra gave India a great start when she beat Tianwei Feng 3-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the final. However, Singapore clawed back when Madhurika Patkar lost to Yu Wengyu 0-3.

The third game was the doubles contest with Patkar teaming up with Mouma Das. They defeated the duo of Zhou Yihan and Mengyu Yu 3-1. Batra clinched the gold for the team when she defeated Zhou Yihan 3-0.