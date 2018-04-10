2018 Commonwealth Games, IND v SA, women’s hockey highlights: IND beat SA 1-0, seal semis spot
Get highlights of the women’s hockey match between India and South Africa, 2018 Commonwealth Games, here. The Indian women’s hockey team secured its spot in the last four stage of the competition with a 1-0 win.other sports Updated: Apr 10, 2018 16:42 IST
The Indian women’s hockey team secured its spot in the semi-finals of the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a 1-0 win over South Africa. The solitary goal was scored by Rani Rampal in the 48th minute. With this win, India finished second in Pool A of the event on goal difference behind Olympic champions England. India are now likely to face Australia in the semis on 12th April. The hosts are currently second in Pool B behind neighbours New Zealand with a game in hand. Get highlights of the women’s hockey match between India and South Africa, 2018 Commonwealth Games, here. (CWG FULL COVERAGE) (MEDAL TALLY) (INDIA AT CWG)(CWG LIVE UPDATES)
16:27 hrs IST: That’s it! India beat South Africa 1-0 thanks to skipper Rani Rampal’s 48th minute goal and seal a semi-final berth.
16:16 hrs IST: India making sure there is no way back for South Africa. Managing game well.
16:16 hrs IST: Time running out for South Africa.
16:12 hrs IST: Less than 10 minutes to go, India in the box seat to qualify from Pool A.
16:12 hrs IST: South Africa have to score twice in the remaining minutes to have any chance of qualifying
16:10 hrs IST: GOAL!! and the deadlock is broken, India lead South Africa 1-0, thanks to skipper Rani.
16:05 hrs IST: Fourth quarter is underway.
16:05 hrs IST: End of third quarter, still no goals.
16:04 hrs IST: Yellow card to Indian player.
15:57 hrs IST: Penalty corner to India. Nothing comes of it.
15:54 hrs IST: For a team that have to score South Africa have done precious little.
15:50 hrs IST:Another PC for South Africa but once again nothing comes of it.
15:48 hrs IST: Penalty corner to South Africa, their second and Savita denies them again.
15:45 hrs IST: The third quarter is underway
15:37 hrs IST: A reminder that a draw for India is good enough to take them to the knockouts.
15:35 hrs IST: End of the second quarter and still no goals.
15:30 hrs IST: South Africa have to win in order to progress, the onus is on them and so far they have done very little.
15:27 hrs IST: South Africa have found chances hard to come by in this quarter and that is good news for India.
15:22 hrs IST: Second quarter is underway.
15:21 hrs IST: If the result stays the same, India are through to the last four.
15:19 hrs IST:End of first quarter and it’s as we were, still goalless.
15:16 hrs IST: PC to South Africa this time and Savita saves the effort.
15:14 hrs IST: Penalty corner to India but it comes to nothing.
15:12 hrs IST: Chance for South Africa but Savita with a fine save from his feet.
15:08 hrs IST: India trying to penetrate South African defence but have so far been denied.
15:01 hrs IST: Bright start from South Africa.
15:01 hrs IST: Both teams are out on the pitch and the match is about to begin.
14:52 hrs IST: Should Indian women avoid defeat they will emulate their men’s counterpart in making it to the semis of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
14:45 hrs IST: A win by a margin of five or more goals will mean India top Pool A, ahead of Olympic champions England
14:25 hrs IST: India need either a win or a draw to ensure their passage into the semi-finals of the women’s event.
14:15 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to coverage of the Indian women’s hockey team’s last Pool A match vs South Africa!
Indian women’s hockey team began their campaign on a bad note but have won two consecutive games since. They bounced back in the best way possible, thumping Malaysia 4-1 before registering a shock 2-1 win over England, who are the defending Olympic champions.
The Indian men’s hockey team have already sealed their place in the semi-finals of the men’s hockey event with a 2-0 win over Malaysia and the women’s team will be hoping to follow suit when they take to the field vs South Africa.