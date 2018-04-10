2018 Commonwealth Games, IND v SA, women’s hockey highlights: IND beat SA 1-0, seal semis spot

The Indian women’s hockey team secured its spot in the semi-finals of the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a 1-0 win over South Africa. The solitary goal was scored by Rani Rampal in the 48th minute. With this win, India finished second in Pool A of the event on goal difference behind Olympic champions England. India are now likely to face Australia in the semis on 12th April. The hosts are currently second in Pool B behind neighbours New Zealand with a game in hand. Get highlights of the women’s hockey match between India and South Africa, 2018 Commonwealth Games, here. (CWG FULL COVERAGE) (MEDAL TALLY) (INDIA AT CWG)(CWG LIVE UPDATES)

16:27 hrs IST: That’s it! India beat South Africa 1-0 thanks to skipper Rani Rampal’s 48th minute goal and seal a semi-final berth.

16:16 hrs IST: India making sure there is no way back for South Africa. Managing game well.

16:16 hrs IST: Time running out for South Africa.

16:12 hrs IST: Less than 10 minutes to go, India in the box seat to qualify from Pool A.

16:12 hrs IST: South Africa have to score twice in the remaining minutes to have any chance of qualifying

16:10 hrs IST: GOAL!! and the deadlock is broken, India lead South Africa 1-0, thanks to skipper Rani.

16:05 hrs IST: Fourth quarter is underway.

16:05 hrs IST: End of third quarter, still no goals.

16:04 hrs IST: Yellow card to Indian player.

15:57 hrs IST: Penalty corner to India. Nothing comes of it.

15:54 hrs IST: For a team that have to score South Africa have done precious little.

15:50 hrs IST:Another PC for South Africa but once again nothing comes of it.

15:48 hrs IST: Penalty corner to South Africa, their second and Savita denies them again.

15:45 hrs IST: The third quarter is underway

15:37 hrs IST: A reminder that a draw for India is good enough to take them to the knockouts.

15:35 hrs IST: End of the second quarter and still no goals.

15:30 hrs IST: South Africa have to win in order to progress, the onus is on them and so far they have done very little.

15:27 hrs IST: South Africa have found chances hard to come by in this quarter and that is good news for India.

15:22 hrs IST: Second quarter is underway.

15:21 hrs IST: If the result stays the same, India are through to the last four.

15:19 hrs IST:End of first quarter and it’s as we were, still goalless.

15:16 hrs IST: PC to South Africa this time and Savita saves the effort.

15:14 hrs IST: Penalty corner to India but it comes to nothing.

15:12 hrs IST: Chance for South Africa but Savita with a fine save from his feet.

15:08 hrs IST: India trying to penetrate South African defence but have so far been denied.

15:01 hrs IST: Bright start from South Africa.

15:01 hrs IST: Both teams are out on the pitch and the match is about to begin.

14:52 hrs IST: Should Indian women avoid defeat they will emulate their men’s counterpart in making it to the semis of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

14:45 hrs IST: A win by a margin of five or more goals will mean India top Pool A, ahead of Olympic champions England

14:25 hrs IST: India need either a win or a draw to ensure their passage into the semi-finals of the women’s event.

14:15 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to coverage of the Indian women’s hockey team’s last Pool A match vs South Africa!

Indian women’s hockey team began their campaign on a bad note but have won two consecutive games since. They bounced back in the best way possible, thumping Malaysia 4-1 before registering a shock 2-1 win over England, who are the defending Olympic champions.

The Indian men’s hockey team have already sealed their place in the semi-finals of the men’s hockey event with a 2-0 win over Malaysia and the women’s team will be hoping to follow suit when they take to the field vs South Africa.