2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, live updates

India will aim to add to the 19 medals, including 10 golds, when action resumes on Day 7 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Tuesday. After Jitu Rai, the men’s table tennis team and the mixed badminton team handed India three golds on Monday, their compatriots will be looking to maintain the country’s third place in the overall medal standings. The different disciplines where Indian athletes will be in action on Tuesday are shooting, hockey, lawn bowls, squash, swimming, athletics, badminton, table tennis and boxing. Get live updates from Day 7 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast here.

Indian hopes will be pinned on Heena Sidhu, Gagan Narang, Chain Singh and Annu Singh in shooting, while in hockey, the women’s team will face South Africa and the men’s team will take on Malaysia.

Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Sourav Ghosal and Harinder Pal Sandhu will start India’s squash campaign on Tuesday as well.

In athletics, Muhammed Anas’s 400m final will be closely followed by fans back home in India.