2018 Commonwealth Games: MC Mary Kom advances to final of 48kg women’s boxing
MC Mary Kom prevailed vs Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwak in the semi-finals of the women’s 48 kg boxing event in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.other sports Updated: Apr 11, 2018 08:37 IST
Indian boxing legend M C Mary Kom (48kg) advanced to the Commonwealth Games final with a comprehensive triumph over Sri Lanka’s Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwak here today. (CWG live updates)
It was a battle of veterans as 35-year-old Mary Kom took on the 39-year-old Dilrukshi.
Mary Kom, also a sitting Rajya Sabha MP in India, prevailed 5-0 in a dull contest where clean punches were few and far.
Despite the height advantage Koddithuwak struggled to connect for most part.
She picked up pace in the final three minutes but Mary Kom drew from her own well of experience to thwart her.
The five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Indian is competing in her maiden CWG.
In the woman’s 60 kg quarter-final, India’s Sarita Devi lost to Australia’s Anja Stridman by unanimous decision.