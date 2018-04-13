2018 Commonwealth Games: Naman Tanwar settles for Bronze in men’s 91kg boxing

Indian boxer Naman Tanwar settled for bronze after losing his men’s 91 kg semi-final to Jason Whateley of Australia in a closely contested bout at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. (LIVE CWG UPDATES) (MEDAL TALLY) (SCHEDULE)

Four out of five judges voted in favour of the local pugilist as one judge gave both the boxers equal points.

Tanwar had earlier got the better of Haruna Mhando of Tanzania in Round of 16 and Samoan Frank Masoe in the quarter-finals.

The 27-year-old Whateley will now take on either David Nyika of New Zealand or Cheavon Clarke of England in the gold medal bout.

Both the losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games.