 2018 Commonwealth Games: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Mirabai Chanu | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

2018 Commonwealth Games: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu secured the first gold medal for India in weightlifting in the 2018 Commonwealth games while P Gururaj settled for silver.

other sports Updated: Apr 05, 2018 20:58 IST
Mirabai Chanu (48kg) smashed snatch, clean and jerk and the overall Games records today to claim India’s first gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Mirabai Chanu (48kg) smashed snatch, clean and jerk and the overall Games records today to claim India’s first gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifters Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja for winning India’s first medals in the Commonwealth Games, saying India is delighted by the achievements.

“Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning India’s first gold at the #GC2018 games and breaking three CWG records. India is delighted by these achievements,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he congratulated Gururaja for bagging India’s first medal, a silver, in the Games.

Mirabai Chanu (48kg) smashed snatch, clean and jerk and the overall Games records today to claim India’s first gold of the ongoing edition, while P Gururaja (56kg) overcame a few nervy minutes to clinch a silver in the men’s competition.

tags

more from other sports
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature