2018 Commonwealth Games: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu secured the first gold medal for India in weightlifting in the 2018 Commonwealth games while P Gururaj settled for silver.other sports Updated: Apr 05, 2018 20:58 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifters Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja for winning India’s first medals in the Commonwealth Games, saying India is delighted by the achievements.
“Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning India’s first gold at the #GC2018 games and breaking three CWG records. India is delighted by these achievements,” he tweeted.
In another tweet, he congratulated Gururaja for bagging India’s first medal, a silver, in the Games.
Mirabai Chanu (48kg) smashed snatch, clean and jerk and the overall Games records today to claim India’s first gold of the ongoing edition, while P Gururaja (56kg) overcame a few nervy minutes to clinch a silver in the men’s competition.