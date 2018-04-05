2018 Commonwealth Games: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Mirabai Chanu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifters Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja for winning India’s first medals in the Commonwealth Games, saying India is delighted by the achievements.

“Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning India’s first gold at the #GC2018 games and breaking three CWG records. India is delighted by these achievements,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he congratulated Gururaja for bagging India’s first medal, a silver, in the Games.

Mirabai Chanu (48kg) smashed snatch, clean and jerk and the overall Games records today to claim India’s first gold of the ongoing edition, while P Gururaja (56kg) overcame a few nervy minutes to clinch a silver in the men’s competition.