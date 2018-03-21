AJ Styles expects match vs. Shinsuke Nakamura to steal the show at WrestleMania 34

When Shinshuke Nakamura eliminated Roman Reigns to win the 2018 Royal Rumble, it was like a dream come true for a number of professional wrestling fans.

Since the Japanese wrestler made his main roster debut in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), both fans and experts were speculating about his eventual fight against reigning champion AJ Styles and on that night, it became a reality.

The fanfare around the Wrestlemania 34 fight between the two veterans stems from a match that happened even before they came to WWE. Styles and Nakamura tore the house down in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW)’s marquee event – Wrestle Kingdom – in 2016 and their match became an instant classic.

On that night, AJ Styles narrowly missed out on victory but the ‘Phenomenal One’ is not bothered with history as he gears up for his fight at the Superdome Arena in New Orleans on April 8.

“I don’t know if there is too much pressure as I believe that we can have a great fight regardless of the situation. The pressure exists to be at WrestleMania, but I do not think that affects us. I know a lot of people wanted to see us and now we will try to give them what they have expected for so long,” Styles said on Tuesday.

“I was very excited to see that Shinsuke won Royal Rumble and to know that he wanted to fight me at WrestleMania. I think we’ll steal the show and it does not matter if we’re in the main fight or the place on the card, we’re going to drive everyone crazy and I know we’ll steal the night,” he added.

The road to Wrestlemania, however, has been quite tough for the WWE champion. Styles had to defend his title in a number of multi-man matches in the last couple of months and the grueling schedule has also taken a toll on the veteran.

During the WWE live show at the Madison Square Garden on Friday, he suffered an injury which sidelined him for the entire weekend. However, Styles downplayed the severity of his injury and made it clear that he will be at Wrestlemania 34 no matter what.

“There is no question when it comes to my appearance at this year’s Wrestlemania. I will be there, I promise. Even if I have to limp on one leg or come out with a crutch,” he said with a smile.

When it comes to Wrestlemania, the event once again boasts a stacked card and that’s an exciting prospect for AJ Styles. While there are big names like Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar in the main card, there is one match that has piqued the interest of the WWE champion.

“Trust me, there are a lot of big matches in this year’s WrestleMania. But, if you ask me, the match I am most looking forward to is the SmackDown Women’s title match between Charlotte and Asuka,” he said in a media conference call.