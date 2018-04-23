Anirban Lahiri finishes tied-58 at Texas Open golf

Anirban Lahiri fired four birdies in last five holes to manage an even par 72 which helped him finish Tied-58th at Valero Texas Open in San Antonio on Monday.

Earlier in the week Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut. Lahiri had two bogeys and two birdies on back nine where he began final round play. He was even with two birdies and two bogeys.

On the front stretch of the course, Lahiri double bogeyed first and bogeyed third and fourth at which stage he was 4-over for the day. He birdied from 5th to 8th to get back to even for the day.

Meanwhile, Andrew Landry won the event for his first PGA Tour victory. The 30-year-old Texan, busy at home in Austin with the recent birth of the family’s first child, parred the final seven holes for a 4-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over Trey Mullinax and Sean O’Hair.

Mullinax closed with a 69 a day after breaking the AT&T Oaks Course record with a 62. O’Hair shot 66.

Landry won in his 32nd PGA TOUR start. He earned his tour card last year on the Web.com Tour, and lost a playoff to Jon Rahm in January in the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Aditi finished tied-19th

Aditi Ashok struggled in the final round as she hit five bogeys against three birdies in her 2-over 73 to finish Tied-19th at the HUGEL-JTBC LA Open at Wilshire Country Club.

Aditi had three bogeys in first eighth holes and then had birdies on 8th, 13th and 14th, but he also bogeyed 12th and 17th and ended at 73 to slip from overnight T-9.

Six years after joining the LPGA Tour and being named Rolex Rookie of the Year, Moriya captured her first win Sunday as the 23-year old posted a final round 3-under par 68 to win at 12-under par, 2-strokes ahead of rookie Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park.