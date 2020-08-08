e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Bottas on pole for Silverstone GP ahead of teammate Hamilton

Bottas on pole for Silverstone GP ahead of teammate Hamilton

Hamilton holds a 30-point championship lead over Bottas in his quest for a record-equaling seventh world title after winning the British GP at the same Silverstone circuit last weekend which is closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

other-sports Updated: Aug 08, 2020 20:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Silverstone
Formula One F1 - 70th Anniversary Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 8, 2020 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates after qualifying in pole position
Formula One F1 - 70th Anniversary Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 8, 2020 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates after qualifying in pole position(REUTERS)
         

Valtteri Bottas qualified in pole position Saturday ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Hamilton holds a 30-point championship lead over Bottas in his quest for a record-equaling seventh world title after winning the British GP at the same Silverstone circuit last weekend which is closed to spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wasn’t that great, but Valtteri did a good job and deserved pole,” Hamilton said.

Bottas clocked a fastest lap at the central England circuit of 1 minute, 25.154 seconds, 0.063 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

“The race pace is there, so the first job is to get a good start off the line (on Sunday),” Bottas said.

Nico Hulkenberg, deputizing at Racing Point for Sergio Perez who remains sidelined with coronavirus, qualified in third.

tags
top news
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh
Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In