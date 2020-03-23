e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Canada to boycott Tokyo Olympics if held in July: Reactions pour in

Canada to boycott Tokyo Olympics if held in July: Reactions pour in

The International Olympic Committee has said that postponing the 2020 Tokyo Games is one of the options it may look into.

other-sports Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Representative image.
Representative image.(AP)
         

Reaction to Canada’s boycott of the 2020 Tokyo Games in the summer due to concerns about the coronavirus.

COMMENTS FROM OFFICIALS

Statement from Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Paralympic Committee (CPC):

“The COC and CPC urgently call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to postpone the Games for one year and we offer them our full support in helping navigate all the complexities that rescheduling the Games will bring.

“We are in the midst of a global health crisis that is far more significant than sport.”

ALSO READ: IOC says Olympics postponement an option, cancellation ‘not on agenda’

Australian Olympic Committee statement:

“The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) says Australian athletes should prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021, following the IOC’s announcement of a potential postponement of this year’s Games and changes in public health landscape in Australia and across the globe.

“The AOC believes our athletes now need to prioritise their own health and of those around them, and to be able to return to the families, in discussion with their National Federations.”

ALSO READ: ‘It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July’: Australia tells athletes to prepare for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking to parliament, said postponing the Olympics was an option if holding them in their “complete form” became impossible.

“If that becomes difficult, we may have no option but to consider postponing the Games, given the Olympic principle of putting the health of athletes first.”

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, who is also responsible for sports, posted on Twitter:

“To our athletes: Representing your country at this time also means protecting your health and the health of those surrounding you ... We will keep cheering you up, everyday.”

ATHLETE REACTION

Canadian former IOC member and Olympic sprinter Charmaine Crooks posted on Twitter:

“As an Olympian, feeling for Team Canada athletes and coaches who have worked so hard…I know these decisions will impact many beyond sport! Health first.”

Canadian hurdler Sage Watson, the reigning Pan American champion in the 400 metres hurdles, posted on Twitter:

“I believe in the safety of our lives but this is premature.”

U.S. hurdler Lolo Jones said on Twitter: “YESSSSSS CANADA!!!!!!! pulls out of OLYMPICS UNLESS IOC POSTPONE!!! OUR HEALTH IS MORE important than sport. Hopefully the UNITED STATES is next.”

tags
top news
Trading stopped for 45 minutes after Sensex plunges 10% over Covid-19 scare
Trading stopped for 45 minutes after Sensex plunges 10% over Covid-19 scare
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Take lockdown seriously, says PM Modi
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Take lockdown seriously, says PM Modi
82 districts under lockdown over Covid-19: What is shut and where
82 districts under lockdown over Covid-19: What is shut and where
As coronavirus cases surge, 40,000 ventilators for 1.3bn people a worry
As coronavirus cases surge, 40,000 ventilators for 1.3bn people a worry
Coronavirus outbreak: Time to prepare for Stage 3 | HT editorial
Coronavirus outbreak: Time to prepare for Stage 3 | HT editorial
From Maruti to Hyundai, Indian car factories fall silent due to coronavirus
From Maruti to Hyundai, Indian car factories fall silent due to coronavirus
‘What is the guarantee you will live after 3 months’: Shoaib Akhtar’s plea for unity
‘What is the guarantee you will live after 3 months’: Shoaib Akhtar’s plea for unity
From the 1970s: How Janta Curfew changed Connaught Place in Delhi
From the 1970s: How Janta Curfew changed Connaught Place in Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports