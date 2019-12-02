e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Charles Leclerc keeps UAE third place, Ferrari fined 50,000 euros

The FIA technical delegate found a “significant difference”, later revealed to be 4.88kg, between the amount in the car and that declared.

other-sports Updated: Dec 02, 2019 12:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Abu Dhabi
Charles Leclerc of Monaco puts on his helmet during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi.
Charles Leclerc of Monaco puts on his helmet during the first free practice at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi.(AP)
         

Ferrari were fined 50,000 euros ($55,110) on Sunday for a fuel irregularity on Charles Leclerc’s car in Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but the Monegasque driver retained third place.

The amount of fuel the car was carrying was checked before it left the pitlane to go on to the Yas Marina starting grid.

The FIA technical delegate found a “significant difference”, later revealed to be 4.88kg, between the amount in the car and that declared.

Stewards, who included former racer Derek Warwick, determined the fine for an inaccurate declaration after summoning Ferrari representatives post-race.

Leclerc had been fighting for third in the overall standings with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who finished second to Mercedes’s race winner Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen’s team boss Christian Horner had said before the start he expected Leclerc to be disqualified.

“The technical regulations are black or white... usually with a case like that it’s either legal or it isn’t,” he told Sky Sports television.

tags
top news
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
BJP leader’s shocker on why Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra CM for 80 hrs
BJP leader’s shocker on why Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra CM for 80 hrs
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
Odisha student’s invite for ‘Nasa drone project’ turns out to be a con
Odisha student’s invite for ‘Nasa drone project’ turns out to be a con
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
The Big Picture l The BJP’s dominance - asset or liability?
The Big Picture l The BJP’s dominance - asset or liability?
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports