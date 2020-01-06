Conor McGregor knows more about fighting than the rest of us put together, says coach John Kavanagh

other-sports

Conor McGregor has been the top star for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the recent past but after his crushing defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov, his stocks have taken a solid hit. Add to that a couple of run-ins with the authority along with the bad press and it can safely be said that the Irishman has lost his stature in the company. However, McGregor is ready to bounce back inside the octagon and his first opponent will be Donald Cerrone at welterweight on January 18 at UFC 246.

Cerrone might seem like an easy opponent for McGregor however he is anything but that. Anytime you count Cowboy out of reckoning, he comes back stronger. If he had won against Tony Ferguson, it might well have been Khabib vs Cowboy for the UFC Lightweight Championship. He is also looking to get back into the reckoning for the title and would provide a tough test for McGregor.

Ahead of the fight, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh showered praise on the former double champion and said that McGregor ‘knows more about fighting than the rest of us put together’.

“With Conor’s fight IQ, Conor’s understanding of the game, really this training camp is about all of us getting out of his way,” Kavanagh said in an interview with The Mac Life. “Provide him with an environment where he can have different looks, different feels and support him where he wants the training camp to go, in intensities and listening to him where he has days where he wants to push hard and days where he wants to slow down. It’s not so much about us coaches sitting there on a game plan and filling Conor in.

“Conor knows more about fighting than the rest of us put together.”

Cerrone has won a single fight since he May 2019 when he registered a decision win over Al Iaquinta. Kavanagh believes McGregor will be a clear favourite and added that this is the best that he has ever been.

“I think this is the best he’s ever been,” Kavanagh said. “And the reason why I’m saying that is because of the consistency over the last few months. There’s a real return to smiling on the mat, enjoying it, having fun and it’s a cliche to say but a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. He just seems really happy with his life and with his training and with the environment we have here, and competing again, and having those exchanges and so on. So I think this is the best he’s ever been.”