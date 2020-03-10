Coronavirus causes Austin MotoGP to be postponed

other-sports

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 21:28 IST

Motor cycling’s Grand Prix of the Americas at Austin has been postponed from April to November due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Tuesday.

The first and second MotoGP of the season at Qatar and Thailand were also called off with the former scrapped and the later rescheduled.

Austin was the third date on the calendar while the next GP is scheduled for April 19 in Argentina.

The Argentine race at the Autódromo Termas de Rio Hondo now becomes the first of the new season for defending champion Marc Marquez and the rest of the 500cc riders .

To allow for Austin to be rescheduled for November 13-15 the season final at Valencia has also been pushed back by a week until November 22.