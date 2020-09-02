e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / De Bruyne may miss Belgium games for birth of child

De Bruyne may miss Belgium games for birth of child

De Bruyne did not join up with the rest of the squad when they assembled in Belgium on Tuesday to prepare for matches against Denmark in Copenhagen on Saturday and then Iceland in Brussels next Tuesday.

other-sports Updated: Sep 02, 2020 13:58 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Brussels
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. (REUTERS)
         

Kevin De Bruyne may miss Belgium’s opening game of the Nations League on Saturday with his wife set to give birth to their third child, team officials said on Wednesday. De Bruyne did not join up with the rest of the squad when they assembled in Belgium on Tuesday to prepare for matches against Denmark in Copenhagen on Saturday and then Iceland in Brussels next Tuesday.

De Bruyne has permission to stay with his family and his participation will depend on the birth, added a Belgian football association spokesman.

The squad have already been hit by the withdrawals of striker Divok Origi, goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge, defenders Dedryck Boyata and Elias Cobbaut and midfielder Nacer Chadli, who all reported injuries.

Defender Thomas Vermaelen was unable to travel from Japan because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Coach Roberto Martínez has only called up Ghent goalkeeper Davy Roef as cover.

tags
top news
Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for government officials, Javadekar calls it biggest HRD reform
Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for government officials, Javadekar calls it biggest HRD reform
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
‘You should have come sooner’: HC refuses to stay ‘Gunjan Saxena’ streaming
‘You should have come sooner’: HC refuses to stay ‘Gunjan Saxena’ streaming
Nikki Haley says China took ‘naive’ US for a ride, calls India real friend
Nikki Haley says China took ‘naive’ US for a ride, calls India real friend
Suresh Raina reveals reason behind decision to pull out of IPL
Suresh Raina reveals reason behind decision to pull out of IPL
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In