Nov 25, 2019
Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das bag bronze medal at Asian Archery Championships

The Indian archers opened their account with a bronze medal in the recurve mixed pair event where Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari defeated Yichai Zheng and Shaoxuan Wei of China 6-2 without breaking a sweat.

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 18:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bangkok
A file photo of Deepika Kumari.
A file photo of Deepika Kumari.(REUTERS)
         

The embattled Indian archers overcame all odds to ensure two medals in the recurve and compound mixed event of the Asian Archery Championships on Tuesday.

Competing under a neutral flag due to the suspension of Indian federation, the Indian archers opened their account with a bronze medal in the recurve mixed pair event where Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari defeated Yichai Zheng and Shaoxuan Wei of China 6-2 without breaking a sweat.

But it was the compound mixed pair team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam who produced a stunner ousting Korea 159-154 in a one-sided affair to set up a gold medal clash with Chinese Taipei, slated for Wednesday.

The team eliminations are also slated from Wednesday while Indian women will also vie for Olympic quotas in the qualifications round on Thursday.

