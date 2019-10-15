e-paper
Denmark Open: PV Sindhu enters second round, Parupalli Kashyap crashes out

PV Sindhu defeated Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 22-20, 21-18 in two-straight games in a clash that lasted 38 minutes.

other-sports Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:56 IST
ANI
ANI
Odense
File image of Indian shuttler PV Sindhu.
File image of Indian shuttler PV Sindhu.(REUTERS)
         

Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu made her way into the second round of the Denmark Open after a hard fought win over Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Reigning world champion Sindhu won 22-20, 21-18 in two-straight games in a clash that lasted 38 minutes.

On the other hand, Kashyap lost to Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin 13-21, 12-21 to crash out of the tournament.

On August 25, 24-year-old Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Switzerland’s Basel.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 16:56 IST

