Denmark Open: PV Sindhu enters second round, Parupalli Kashyap crashes out

other-sports

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:56 IST

Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu made her way into the second round of the Denmark Open after a hard fought win over Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Reigning world champion Sindhu won 22-20, 21-18 in two-straight games in a clash that lasted 38 minutes.

On the other hand, Kashyap lost to Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin 13-21, 12-21 to crash out of the tournament.

On August 25, 24-year-old Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Switzerland’s Basel.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 16:56 IST