e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson acquires XFL from Vince McMahon

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson acquires XFL from Vince McMahon

The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.

other-sports Updated: Aug 04, 2020 07:04 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Florida
Dwayne Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.
Dwayne Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
         

Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.

Since ending his wrestling career, Johnson has became a movie star, including in the “Fast & Furious” and “Jumanji” franchises. Spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season, either. A previous version of the XFL also played one season in 2001.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Parliament’s Monsoon session may get pushed to Sept
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Parliament’s Monsoon session may get pushed to Sept
Delhi police anti-riot gear in dire need of upgrade, show records
Delhi police anti-riot gear in dire need of upgrade, show records
Calls grow for Rahul Gandhi’s return at helm
Calls grow for Rahul Gandhi’s return at helm
Ghaziabad suitcase murder: ‘Victim’ found alive
Ghaziabad suitcase murder: ‘Victim’ found alive
People with oxygen saturation below 95% not allowed in gyms
People with oxygen saturation below 95% not allowed in gyms
Lockdown effect: Peak power demand in Delhi drops by 15%
Lockdown effect: Peak power demand in Delhi drops by 15%
Ayodhya Ground Report: Another priest Covid positive; distancing a concern
Ayodhya Ground Report: Another priest Covid positive; distancing a concern
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In