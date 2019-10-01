e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

WWE SmackDown on Fox will see the return of The Rock, Stone Cold, The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan on its premiere

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson confirmed his presence at the marquee show along with legendary superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Goldberg.

other-sports Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan are coming to WWE SmackDown on Fox.
The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan are coming to WWE SmackDown on Fox.(WWE)
         

Vince McMahon had pulled in all his cards for the big event and with The Rock’s confirmation, the WWE has pulled out an ace in the pack. The first episode of SmackDown on Fox was always expected to be a celebration where all the superstars of past and present come in for the premiere. Even US President Donald Trump was rumoured to be a guest on SmackDown at one time.

However, after much speculation it has now been confirmed that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will indeed be making a comeback to the WWE on the first episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

‘FINALLY...I come back home to my WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on FOX,’ The Rock said in his tweet.

‘There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show.’

 

This week’s SmackDown has also been billed as the 20th anniversary of the show. And not having the person who coined the term ‘SmackDown’ (The Rock) on the show would have been a travesty.

However, The Rock is not the only WWE legend making an appearance on SmackDown this week. There are a host of other legends returning to the WWE for the premiere of SmackDown on Fox.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Goldberg, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Trish Stratus, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, Mark Henry, and Sting will all be making an appearance on the show.

The big episode is going to be headlined by a WWE Championship match between Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar.

The WWE Universe will also witness Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch team up against Bayley and Sasha Banks in a tag team match while Roman Reigns faces Erick Rowan.

Another big stake fight will see Shane McMahon takes part in a ladder match against Kevin Owens where the loser must leave WWE.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 14:01 IST

