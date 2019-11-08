Electrician’s daughter Chinki Yadav shoots down Tokyo Olympics berth

other-sports

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:42 IST

Chinki Yadav’s father Mehtab Singh Yadav does not hesitate to admit that had it not been for the funding received from the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal, his daughter would never have taken up the sport.

Mehtab, an electrician in the same academy, never imagined his daughter, who took up the sport in all seriousness in 2012 as a 14-year-old, would ever represent the country leave aside win a 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games berth. Chinki shot a career-best qualification score of 588 on Saturday to bag the Olympic quota for the country in 25m sports pistol at the Asian Championships in Doha on Friday. In the final, however, she finished sixth with a score of 116.

Chinki dabbled in many sports, including gymnastics, as a kid before she decided to appear for the summer trials at the MP Shooting Academy in 2011. “She was selected during the summer trials and from then on her expenses have been borne of by the academy. Shooting is such an expensive sport and I don’t think I could afford it without such support,” says Mehtab, who has two children.

There were still some requirements which Mehtab found a bit tough to fulfil. “I never stopped her from pursuing shooting. Sometimes, I had to buy her shoes and other things and there were financial strain on me, but I have never let her training suffer. We have never been to a foreign location but I am happy that my daughter is travelling abroad and making her country proud,” he said.

Chinki said her family has been her biggest support. I can’t express in words whatever they have done for me. I will keep working hard and try my best to bring more glory to the country,” she said.

At the academy, she honed her skills under Asian Games champion and current national pistol coach Jaspal Rana, who is a consultant with the academy. She broke into the senior team this year with consistent performance in domestic competition and trials. She competed in all the four World Cups and has been performing steadily. At the All India Kumar Surendra Singh memorial shooting championships in New Delhi, Chinki beat two seasoned campaigners—Rahi Sarnobat and Heena Sidhu—to win gold.

At the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro in August-September, she shot 584 in qualification and was placed 10th. On Friday, Chinki finished second in qualification, behind Thailand’s Naphaswan Yangpaiboon (590). She scored 292 in her precision round and 296 in the rapid fire round on Friday. It was enough to ensure India an Olympic berth, as four of the eight finalists had already booked their quota places.

Quota distribution

Overall, it was India’s 11th quota for the 2020 Olympics and second in women’s 25m sports pistol. Rahi Sarnobat had bagged the first quota at the Munich World Cup earlier this year.

However, Manu Bhaker, who has bagged an Olympic quota in 10m air pistol, is also eligible to shoot 25m sports pistol. As per the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rules a maximum of two athletes per event from each country can compete in 15 events at the Tokyo Olympics. This means that of the three top contenders—Manu Bhakar, Rahi Sarnobat and Chinki Yadav—only two can compete in 25m sports pistol.

Rana believes Chinki stands a good chance to board the flight to Tokyo. “She has been in the national camp for the last 12 months. That’s because she’s had good scores. She also delivered the goods at the Asian Championships here and she cannot be counted out,” Rana said over the phone from Doha.

Her performance at the National Championships, starting December 7 in Bhopal, and season’s first and second national selection trials, commencing from January 25 in Kerala, will be crucial.

The Indian team for the World Cup in New Delhi (March 15-26) will be selected on the basis of performance in the above three events. The selection committee will take a final call on the distribution of Olympic quotas after the World Cup. “All the shooters who have qualified for the Olympics will compete at the World Cup. It will be a real test. Good performances will matter,” added Rana.