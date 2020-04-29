e-paper
Home / Other Sports / F1 driver ‘shutdown’ extended to more than two months

F1 driver ‘shutdown’ extended to more than two months

The figure had originally been set at a maximum of 21 days as the season was suspended in March after the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix.

other-sports Updated: Apr 29, 2020 09:21 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
The coronavirus enforced shutdown period for Formula 1 drivers has been extended from 35 to 63 consecutive days
The coronavirus enforced shutdown period for Formula 1 drivers has been extended from 35 to 63 consecutive days(Twitter)
         

The coronavirus enforced shutdown period for Formula 1 drivers has been extended from 35 to 63 consecutive days, the International automobile federation (FIA) announced on Tuesday. The figure had originally been set at a maximum of 21 days as the season was suspended in March after the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix.

“Fifty days after the start of their shutdown period, upon application by a competitor, and subject to the prior written approval of the FIA, each competitor may use the services of a maximum of ten personnel to work remotely on long lead time projects,” the body said.

Team mechanics will be able to return 36 days after the start of their period off work with the same conditions as the drivers.

F1 bosses are now hoping to start the delayed campaign at the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, while fans will be barred from the British Grand Prix on July 19.

