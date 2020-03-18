Financial reasons placed above players safety for All England Championship: Saina Nehwal

other-sports

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:44 IST

Saina Nehwal has said that in the All England Championships money was placed above players’ safety by continuing the meet last week despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“Only thing I can think of is that rather than the players welfare n feelings, financial reasons were given more importance. Otherwise there was no other reason for the All England Open 2020 to go on last week,” Saina tweeted.

Saina crashed out in the opening round of the meet which was among a few which continued even as major global sporting events were either postponed or cancelled.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) put a halt to all their events on the day the event got over.