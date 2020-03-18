e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Financial reasons placed above players safety for All England Championship: Saina Nehwal

Financial reasons placed above players safety for All England Championship: Saina Nehwal

“Only thing I can think of is that rather than the players welfare n feelings, financial reasons were given more importance. Otherwise there was no other reason for the All England Championship 2020 to go on last week,” Saina Nehwal tweeted.

other-sports Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
India’s Saina Nehwal
India’s Saina Nehwal(REUTERS)
         

Saina Nehwal has said that in the All England Championships money was placed above players’ safety by continuing the meet last week despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“Only thing I can think of is that rather than the players welfare n feelings, financial reasons were given more importance. Otherwise there was no other reason for the All England Open 2020 to go on last week,” Saina tweeted.

 

Saina crashed out in the opening round of the meet which was among a few which continued even as major global sporting events were either postponed or cancelled.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) put a halt to all their events on the day the event got over.

