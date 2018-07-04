Fit-again Dipa Karmakar to return at Turkey World Challenge Cup gymnastics

Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar will end a frustrating wait after knee surgery when she makes a comeback at the World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey starting on Friday.

The diminutive gymnast made an impact at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she missed the vault bronze by a whisker, finishing fourth. The 24-year-old from Tripura, who hasn’t competed since then, has entered vault and beam in Turkey.

Rakesh Kumar Patra will also take part in the global competition. He will compete in rings, parallel bars and horizontal bar in the three-day meet.

Both Patra and Dipa were impressive in the national selection trials held at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here from June 25-27. They are in the 10-member squad selected for the Asian Games in Indonesia starting on August 18.

Ranjeet Vasva, general secretary of the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) faction recognised by the world body, said the World Challenge Cup will act as good preparation for the Asian Games.

“Since leading gymnasts from across the world will compete in Turkey, it will be a good time for Patra and Dipa to evaluate their performance.”

Dipa is coming back after a long layoff due to knee injury sustained in April, 2017. Post surgery she missed the May 18-21 Asian Artistic championships held in Bangkok.

Dipa also had to skip the April Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. However, she made her presence felt in the trials, topping the chart in the women’s group. Patra dominated the men’s section and is considered a potential medallist in the Asian Games. Patra participated in the CWG, but poor landing in rings cost him dear as he finished eighth.

Prior to the trials, Dipa’s coach Bishweshwar Nandi had expressed satisfaction over her overall fitness, saying her knee is 90 percent okay and she needs to shake of the rust by competing in international events. Turkey will give a clear picture of her fitness before the Asian Games.