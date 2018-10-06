Google Doodle celebrates Summer Youth Olympic Games 2018

The third edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games will kick off in Buenos Aires on Saturday and Google celebrated the occasion with a special doodle showing various sports from the Games.

The Games will feature participants from 200 countries with Kosovo and South Sudan making their debut at the Youth Olympics this year. The athletes taking part are all between the age of 15 and 18.

This year, the Games will feature a number of new sports like kite boarding, BMX Freestyle Park, and a new version of handball that’s played on the beach. The other major change in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics is that football has been replaced by futsal — an indoor game played on a smaller hard court.

Teenage shooting star Manu Bhaker was named as the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent.

A contingent of 68 members, including 46 athletes, will take part in 13 sports for India.

This is India’s largest ever contingent at the Youth Olympics. Hockey 5s has most number of Indian participants with 18 (nine each in men’s and women’s team) while track and field has seven athletes. Other Indian participants are: shooting (4), recurve archery (2), badminton (2), swimming (2), table tennis (2), weightlifting (2), wrestling (2), rowing (2), boxing (1), and judo (1), sport climbing (1).

Bhaker, who had won gold in 10m air pistol at Guadalajara World Cup as well as Commonwealth Games, will be among top medal contenders for India at the Youth Olympics. Other medal contenders include CWG and World Championship silver medallist shooter Mehuli Ghosh, Asian Games champion marksman Saurabh Chaudhary and Asian junior badminton champion Lakshya Sen.

