Heena Sidhu, Sachin Chaudhary add to medal tally at 2018 Commonwealth Games

After two productive days, when they won quite a few gold medals, India had a relatively quiet day on Tuesday winning a gold and a bronze, with shooter Heena Sidhu bagging the women’s 25m air pistol title after qualifying in dramatic fashion at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (CWG Day 7 HIGHLIGHTS)

Sidhu, who was hit by a shell casing ejected from the pistol of a competitor during competition, protested and earned a reshot. She then showed nerves of steel, going from strength to strength in the final by setting the Games record and finishing ahead of Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch and Malaysia’s Alia Azahari of Malaysia.

Para powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary then bagged bronze in heavyweight category, lifting a total of 181 kg to finish behind Abdulazeez Ibrahim of Nigeria (191.9kg) and Malaysia’s Yee Khie Jong (188.7).

READ: 2018 Commonwealth Games: Hit by empty shell, Heena Sindhu masters conditions to win gold

The two medals won on Tuesday took India’s tally to 21 medals — 11 gold, four silver and six bronze — and helped maintain their third position behind runaway leader Australia (130 medals – 50-38-42) and England (74 medals – 24-29-21).

There were a number of brilliant performance by Indians on Tuesday, none as inspiring as the national record set by quartermiler Mohammad Anas, who ran a brave race despite being hampered by rain-soaked turf. Women’s 400m runner Hima Das too produced her personnel best on way to qualifying of the final. Anas came fourth and narrowly missed bronze.

READ: 2018 Commonwealth Games: Para Powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary claims bronze

Shooter Chain Singh too finished fourth while London Olympic Games bronze medallist Gagan Narang qualified for the final in the 50m prone but ended up seventh.

The boxers seem to be setting themselves up for a rich haul, as six of them reached the semi-finals assuring themselves of at least a bronze each. Vikas Krishan led the charge while Amit, Naman, Satish, Manoj and Hassauddin were among those who made the last-four stage.

The men’s and women’s hockey teams remained on course for medals, winning their respective matches. In men’s Pool B, India defeated Malaysia 2-1 while the women’s team won its match against South Africa.