 2018 Commonwealth Games: Para Powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary claims bronze
2018 Commonwealth Games: Para Powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary claims bronze

India’s Sachin Chaudhary clinched bronze medal in men’s heavyweight event of Para Powerlifting with 181 points at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Updated: Apr 10, 2018 18:16 IST
PTI 
Sachin Chaudhary clinched bronze medal for India in men’s Para Powerlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Sachin Chaudhary clinched bronze medal for India in men’s Para Powerlifting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Twitter )

Para-powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary won India’s first medal in Para-sports at the Commonwealth Games, claiming a bronze medal in the men’s heavyweight final, on Tuesday. (CWG 2018 UPDATES)

In a 10-man final, Chaudhary finished with a combined effort of 181 kg at the Carrara Sports Arena 1 to bag the bronze.

Nigeria’s Abdulazeez Ibrahim won the gold while Malaysia’s Yee Khie Jong bagged the silver medal with cumulative efforts of 191.9 kg and 188.7 kg respectively.

The 35-year-old had won a silver at the Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai with a career-best lift of 200 last year. He had finished ninth in the men’s -82.50kg event at the 2012 Summer Paralymics.

