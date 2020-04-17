e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Home items, rods and tyres helping boxers train amidst lockdown

Home items, rods and tyres helping boxers train amidst lockdown

Boxers Sonia Lather and Kavinder Bisht, both striving for an Olympic berth, are prime examples. With no sparring partner, and gyms to keep themselves fit; they have devised ways using household items and readily available goods to help them in their daily training.

other-sports Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Ayako Minowa (Blue) of Germany fights against Sonia Lather (Red) of India in the Women’s 54kg preliminary match during the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships on May 13, 2012.
Ayako Minowa (Blue) of Germany fights against Sonia Lather (Red) of India in the Women’s 54kg preliminary match during the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships on May 13, 2012.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

Where there is a will there is a way. It is true both for the world, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at present, and also for athletes who are braving an unprecedented period of lull to keep themselves motivated for the road ahead.

Boxers Sonia Lather and Kavinder Bisht, both striving for an Olympic berth, are prime examples. With no sparring partner, camps where coaches could guide them and gyms to keep themselves fit; they have devised ways using household items and readily available goods to help them in their daily training.

“I train twice a day. Training schedule has been provided by our federation and chief coach. We are also monitored on a regular basis. We are training regularly and it’s not like our camp has stopped in a way,” Kavinder told IANS from Dehrahun.

“I am climbing stairs for warmups. I don’t have a lot of space so I train on the terrace. I do skipping, shadow boxing and body weight exercises. I am using rods which are found lying to do weight training. There are heavy items too at home which help,” added the two-time World Championships quarter-finalist.

A total of nine boxers including MC Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan, Manish Kaushik, and Lovlina Borgohain have made the cut for Tokyo Games, which has been postponed to 2021 due to the virus outrbreak.

Among the big names still to seal their places are Asian silver-winner Kavinder (57kg) and former world silver-winner Sonia (57kg).

The trials were slated to take place on March 26-27 for the remaining four categories (men’s 57kg, 81kg, 91kg and women’s 57kg) but could not take place due to the virus threat.

The World Qualifiers was from May 14-23 in Paris for the rest of the category.

“It does get difficult to train all alone without a sparring partner. But I am not losing motivation,” said Kavinder, 25, who went up from 56kg to 57kg after the latter division was made an Olympic weight category.

Sonia added that she is using home items too for her training and also heavy bamboo sticks and bricks to set up a mini gym.

“I use home stuff which are there for weight training. Also I use bamboo sticks and bricks and sort of set up a mini gym at home. I also have used poles like with iron sticks at home for chin ups. I have plates also and I use them with bamboo sticks for weight training.”

Sonia said it is an advantage that Olympics has been postponed as it gives time to prepare better and rectify mistakes.

“I am upbeat. At this time, you cannot be negative. I am training as hard as I can. I hope situation gets better soon and I will be ready for the trials,” added the 28-year old, who stays in Hisar.

Upcoming boxer Gaurav Chauhan (91kg) further said he is using tyres at his home in Shimla to exercise and also has a boxing pillow which keeps him going.

“I am also using pipes, boxes, rods for exercises. I have spare tyres which are coming to use now. These are times where you need to innovate and keep yourself motivated.”

tags
top news
From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements
From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements
RBI announces reverse repo rate cut, other measures: Who said what
RBI announces reverse repo rate cut, other measures: Who said what
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
Live: After lockdown, doubling rate has gone from 3 to 6.2 days, says Govt
Live: After lockdown, doubling rate has gone from 3 to 6.2 days, says Govt
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
Kashmiri terrorist got away 25 yrs ago, caught with ISKP chief in Afghanistan
‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best has little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
UK may freeze auto finance contracts for millions amid Covid-19 pandemic
UK may freeze auto finance contracts for millions amid Covid-19 pandemic
Doctors’ hostel of Mumbai’s largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases
Doctors’ hostel of Mumbai’s largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

other sports