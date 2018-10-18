How Lewis Hamilton can win F1 title on Sunday

Lewis Hamilton can win a fifth Formula One world title at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday if:

+ He wins the race and Sebastian Vettel is third or worse

+ He is second and Vettel is fifth or worse

+ He is third and Vettel is seventh or worse

+ He is fourth and Vettel is eighth or worse

+ He is fifth and Vettel is ninth or worse

+ He is sixth and Vettel fails to score a point

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 09:26 IST