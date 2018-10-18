Today in New Delhi, India
How Lewis Hamilton can win F1 title on Sunday

These are the few pointers which needs to be understood by the Hamilton-group before the rave on Sunday.

other sports Updated: Oct 18, 2018 09:28 IST
AFP
AFP
Austin
Lewis Hamilton,Sebastian Vettel,Formula One
File picture of Lewis Hamilton(REUTERS)

Lewis Hamilton can win a fifth Formula One world title at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday if:

+ He wins the race and Sebastian Vettel is third or worse

+ He is second and Vettel is fifth or worse

+ He is third and Vettel is seventh or worse

+ He is fourth and Vettel is eighth or worse

+ He is fifth and Vettel is ninth or worse

+ He is sixth and Vettel fails to score a point

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 09:26 IST

