How Lewis Hamilton can win F1 title on Sunday
These are the few pointers which needs to be understood by the Hamilton-group before the rave on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton can win a fifth Formula One world title at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday if:
+ He wins the race and Sebastian Vettel is third or worse
+ He is second and Vettel is fifth or worse
+ He is third and Vettel is seventh or worse
+ He is fourth and Vettel is eighth or worse
+ He is fifth and Vettel is ninth or worse
+ He is sixth and Vettel fails to score a point
