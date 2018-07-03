HS Prannoy stuns two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan in Indonesia Open badminton first round

Eighth seed HS Prannoy got his campaign off to a superb start after stunning two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan of China at the $1.25 million Indonesia Open at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta on Tuesday.

World No.13 Prannoy needed just a minute less than an hour to move past the five-time World Champion 21-15, 9-21, 21-14. This was the Indian shuttler’s second win in three outings against the legendary Chinese. However, it was their first meeting in almost three years.

In the men’s singles second round, Prannoy will face Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei, who moved past B Sai Praneeth 21-10, 21-13 in 34 minutes a short while later. This was World No.15 Wang’s third win in as many meetings against the Indian World No.20.

However, Prannoy and Wang have a 2-2 record against each other but significantly the Indian won their only meeting this year in April at the Badminton Asia Championships.

World No.18 Sameer Verma also entered the second round with a 21-9, 12-21, 22-20 victory in an hour and nine minutes against Danish Rasmus Gemke in their first ever career meeting.

But in women’s doubles, Indonesian pair of Agatha Imanuela and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti got the better of Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram 21-11, 21-18 in 32 minutes.

Saina Nehwal (women’s singles) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (men’s doubles) will play their matches later in the day.