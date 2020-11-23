I love India, says Sasha Banks

other-sports

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:55 IST

Called The Boss among the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fraternity and her fans across the globe, Mercedes Justine Kaestner — Varnado popularly known by her ring name Sasha Banks, is among those who define confidence. The American WWE superstar, who strongly believes that she is a “champion in my daily life”, has been through ups and downs like everyone in the past few months. “I’ve been riding the wave. I have enjoyed my time at home. It is the first time that I got to be at home for so long. I could take care of my body and my mental health,” says Banks.

The 28-year-old wrestler-actor believes she never needed an extra motivation to push herself. “I’ve never needed it. I have always wanted to be the best. I don’t get ready, I stay ready for every opportunity no matter what,” she shares. The reigning WWE SmackDown Women champion has been in the sport since 2010, believes that WWE has transformed well in a decade’s time. “WWE always wants to grow. It is diverse and people across the world want to join WWE because of this diversity. I feel WWE will always strive to be the best in the world,” she adds.

So how does she push herself to keep doing better when she enters the ring? “For me it is always about being the best. I almost have a 10-year career now and I want to leave a legacy of giving it my all when I am in that ring. This is a dangerous business we do. So, you need to always give it your 100% if not more,” she says.

Banks who has visiting India before with WWE says, “I love India. The fans there are so incredible. They are always so loud and the energy is just amazing and for me, energy is everything. I miss India and the last time I was there; I had the best food ever. It was spicy and delicious.”

Banks is not the only legendary member in her family. She is also related to legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg. Talking about her equation with the rapper, she says, “He is my first cousin and he himself is a WWE Hall of Famer. He is incredible and he is been amazing in my career. Anytime I need advice and he is just a phone call away.”