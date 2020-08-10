‘I’m heartbroken’: WWE legends Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Goldberg express grief as former wrestler Kamala dies at 70

other-sports

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) lost another legend on Monday. It was announced by the professional wrestling giants that former wrestler James Harris, better known as Kamala, has died at the age of 70. Harris was battling a lot of health issues since 2011. Harris had his left leg amputated below the knee due to complications of high blood pressure and diabetes in 2011. And then the right leg also had to be amputated below the knee. In 2017, he had to undergo a life-saving surgery

“WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70,” WWE said in a statement.

“WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends, and fans,” the statement read.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan on Monday expressed grief over his demise.

Hogan took to Instagram and wrote, “So sorry to hear about the passing of Kamala. His passion for entertaining a crowd was second to none. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans, much love. Rest in peace.”

Mike Foley revealed that he is working on an article to honour Kamala’s legacy. “I have been working on an article about James “Kamala” Harris since I learned of his passing just few hours ago. I hope it’s an article befitting the giant of a man he was - both in and out of the ring. #RIPKamala,’ Foley said on Twitter.

I have been working on an article about James "Kamala" Harris since I learned of his passing just few hours ago.



I hope it’s an article befitting the giant of a man he was - both in and out of the ring. #RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/tIHof47m1N — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 10, 2020

“Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the great #Kamala....... first wrestler I had the pleasure of seeing live. I was a believer,” said WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the great #Kamala....... first wrestler I had the pleasure of seeing live. I was a believer. 👊🙏 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 10, 2020

“I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing away of Big Jim Harris, aka Kamala. I met Jim in 1981 in Croydon, close to London England where he was breaking in as The Mississippi Mauler working with Big Daddy Crabtree,” Bret Hart said.

I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing away of Big Jim Harris, aka Kamala. I met Jim in 1981 in Croydon, close to London England where he was breaking in as The Mississippi Mauler working with Big Daddy Crabtree. I… https://t.co/MhOpY4aJsR — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 10, 2020

The 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Andre the Giant.

WWE said he ‘terrorized’ opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW, and WWE until 2006.

