I wish WWE women’s tag titles were more prominent: Bayley

Aug 11, 2019

She was the hottest superstar in 2017 when her run in WWE NXT had ignited fans all over the world to rally behind her. There was so much fan fare when she debuted on the main roster. The WWE Universe rallied behind their favourite babyface to ignite a fire in the women’s division ruled by Charlotte.

But soon Bayley’s momentum tapered off as the same fans were no more the powering force behind her push. But there has been a sense of renewed focus out on her recently. Bayley won the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank and has carried the title since. She will now face a completely new challenger in the form of Ember Moon at SummerSlam.

Bayley recently talked to Hindustan Times about the expectations from her match with Ember Moon. Bayley also gave her view regarding the much maligned Women’s Tag Team title.

Excerpts -

Fans are expecting a high-octane match at SummerSlam. Ember Moon would like to bring her all at the event. What do you think Ember can bring in the ring that can surprise you?

This one is different for me. It’s my first Summer slam. Once I was injured and another year it wasn’t the match that was supposed to be, so we didn’t get on that one. Our match is something that people are looking forward to as i feel they think that it is going to be different. I feel like it is kind of a underdog match as it hasn’t really got much attention. Looking forward to filling the show to be honest.

You have been such a wonderful babyface character for your entire career. However we saw a heel like attack on Ember last week. So do you think fans will be able to accept if you ever visited the dark side?*

I think the audience would be pretty interested in that. Look at my twitter. It’s all over. Right now i am growing as a character and as a person. It’s like a real life growing so i don’t see it as a character stand point. The way I am handling things, it is the way that i am going to handle situations in life so. If i ever switch to the dark side then I think it is going to be a lot of fun.

Can you provide any update regarding Sasha Banks? We haven’t heard anything regarding her return since you lost the women’s tag title at WrestleMania?

I don’t have any update. We are just best friends.

Just wanted to know your views regarding the women’s tag titles.

The championship was introduced to much fanfare but has been relegated in the recent times. The IIconics won it at WrestleMania but actually defended it only thrice. The matches haven’t really taken place for the tag titles and fans have been voicing their concern regarding it. I wish they more (prominent). We didn’t get a chance to do what we wanted from it. We thought the IIconics will have a chance and they also didn’t. I see so much potential in the tag titles and I still haven’t given up on them. So whether it’s Nikki and Alexa who get the chance to actually grow the titles. I am happy as long as they go out there and represent it the way it should then I’ll be really happy

