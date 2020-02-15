India’s Bhawna Jat qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 20km race walk

other-sports

India’s Bhawna Jat earned a Tokyo Olympics qualification berth in the 20km Race Walk Category after she set a new National record at the National Race Walk Championships in Ranchi on Saturday. The 24-year-old athlete from Rajasthan recorded a time of 1:29:54 to bag her ticket to Tokyo, comfortably beating the Olympics 2020 qualification mark of 1:31:00.

Bhawna’s effort was a massive improvement on her personal best of 1:38.30, set in October last year. Priyanka Goswami narrowly missed the Olympic cut with a timing of 1:31.36.

Bhawna is India’s 2nd race walker to book a ticket to Tokyo Olympics after K T Irfan, who earned his Tokyo berth in May last year after finishing 4th in the 20km event of the Asian Race Walking Championships in Nomi, Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to take place this year from July 24 to August 9.

